Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Toxic collected ₹23 crore Day 5; worldwide gross reached ₹285 crore.

Awarapan 2 collected ₹1.40 crore Day 17, up 12%.

Hanuman Ansh collected ₹12.75 crore Day 24, up 37.8%.

Toxic continued to dominate the box office on Sunday, recording a Day 5 net collection of Rs 23 crore in India despite an 8.5% decline from the previous day. The film remained well ahead of Awarapan 2 and Hanuman Ansh, while its worldwide gross moved closer to the Rs 300-crore mark.

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'Toxic' Day 5 Box Office Collection

Toxic recorded Rs 23.00 crore in net earnings from 16,241 shows on Day 5. With this, the film's India gross collection has reached Rs 255.95 crore, while its India net total stands at Rs 214.10 crore.

The film also added Rs 2.00 crore from overseas markets on Day 5. Its overseas gross collection has now reached Rs 29.25 crore, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 285.20 crore.

Despite the strong total, Sunday's figure marked an 8.5% fall from the previous day's net collection of Rs 25.15 crore.

'On Day 5, Toxic collected a net of Rs 23.00 Cr across 16,241 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 255.95 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 214.10 Cr so far.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 2.00 Cr on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 29.25 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 285.20 Cr. Day 5 collection of Rs 23.00 Cr represents a 8.5% drop from yesterday's net collection of Rs 25.15 Cr.'

'Awarapan 2' Day 17 Box Office Collection

Awarapan 2 showed growth on Day 17, collecting Rs 1.40 crore net across 1,152 shows. Its India gross collection has climbed to Rs 176.45 crore, with the India net total standing at Rs 148.10 crore.

The film earned another Rs 0.50 crore overseas, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 33.05 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 209.50 crore.

The Day 17 figure represents a 12% rise from the previous day's net collection of Rs 1.25 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, On Day 17, Awarapan 2 collected a net of Rs 1.40 Cr across 1,152 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 176.45 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 148.10 Cr so far.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 0.50 Cr on Day 17, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 33.05 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 209.50 Cr.Day 17 collection of Rs 1.40 Cr represents a 12.0% growth from yesterday's net collection of Rs 1.25 Cr.'

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'Hanuman Ansh' Day 25 Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh also recorded a stronger day at the ticket window. On Day 24, the film collected Rs 12.75 crore net from 5,363 shows, taking its India gross to Rs 47.33 crore and India net to Rs 40.13 crore.

Its latest figure represents a substantial 37.8% increase over the previous day's Rs 9.25 crore net collection.

Hanuman Ansh, on Sunday, collected a net of Rs 12.75 Cr across 5,363 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 47.33 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 40.13 Cr so far. Day 24 collection of Rs 12.75 Cr represents a 37.8% growth from yesterday's net collection of Rs 9.25 Cr.'