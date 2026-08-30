Yash's 'Toxic' Mints Rs 24.50 Cr On Day 4, Beats Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 'Toxic' crossed Rs 190 crore net in four days.

Film collected Rs 24.50 crore on its fourth day.

'Toxic' surpassed 'Dhurandhar's' fourth-day box office earnings.

Hindi version led Day 4 earnings; worldwide total strong.

Yash’s Toxic is continuing its strong run at the box office. After opening to an impressive Rs 101 crore, the film has now crossed the Rs 190 crore mark in just four days. Its latest numbers have also put it ahead of Dhurandhar in terms of fourth-day earnings, underlining the film’s strong theatrical momentum.

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'Toxic' Day 4 Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Toxic collected Rs 24.50 crore on its fourth day. The film had 17,612 shows across its theatrical run for the day and recorded an overall 24.3 per cent occupancy.

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor, bringing in Rs 15.5 crore. It registered 23 per cent occupancy across 12,822 shows.

The Kannada version earned Rs 6.60 crore, with 47 per cent occupancy from 1,341 shows. The Malayalam version added Rs 15 lakh, recording 21 per cent occupancy across 277 shows.

Meanwhile, the Tamil version collected Rs 75 lakh with 17 per cent occupancy from 1,500 shows. The Telugu version contributed Rs 1.5 crore, registering 23 per cent occupancy across 1,672 shows.

'Toxic' Beats 'Dhurandhar' On Day 4

The fourth-day figures have given Toxic another box office milestone, with the Yash starrer moving ahead of the A-rated Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar had earned Rs 23.25 crore on its fourth day, with 14,233 shows and 30 per cent occupancy. Toxic, with its Rs 24.50 crore fourth-day haul, has edged past that figure.

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'Toxic' Four-Day Box Office Collection

The film opened with Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1, backed by 24,579 shows and 56.1 per cent occupancy.

On Day 2, Toxic collected Rs 37.65 crore from 22,629 shows, with 26.6 per cent occupancy.

The third day brought in another Rs 27.20 crore. The film had 19,390 shows and recorded 25.5 per cent occupancy.

By the end of Day 4, Toxic had registered a net collection of Rs 190.45 crore, while its gross collection stood at Rs 227.50 crore. The film also recorded Rs 4 crore from the overseas market, taking its reported total overseas business to Rs 27.25 crore. Its worldwide business stood at Rs 254.75 crore.

The film’s four-day performance keeps Yash’s box office run firmly in focus as Toxic continues its theatrical journey.