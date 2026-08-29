Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Toxic opened with ₹101.10 crore, then collections sharply declined.

Film reached ₹165.35 crore net by Day 3, aided by holiday.

Worldwide gross hit ₹221.45 crore; Yash achieves industry first.

Yash's Toxic has continued its box-office run through the Raksha Bandhan holiday, taking its total India net collection beyond Rs 165 crore by the end of Day 3. After a massive opening of more than Rs 100 crore, the film saw a sharp drop on its second day. Its third-day earnings have also slipped, with collections falling 29.3% by the end of the day. Here's a look at the latest box-office figures and how Toxic is performing so far.

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'Toxic' Day 3 Box Office Collection

The Raksha Bandhan holiday appears to have offered Toxic some support at the ticket window. The film recorded an occupancy of 17.0% by the afternoon on its third day, before its collections settled at Rs 26.60 crore for the day.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Toxic opened with an impressive Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1. However, collections dropped substantially on Day 2, when the film earned Rs 37.65 crore. That represented a 64% decline compared with its opening day.

After two days, the film had already crossed the Rs 137 crore mark in India. By the end of Day 3, the India net collection had climbed further.

On Day 3, Toxic collected a net Rs 26.60 crore from 19,390 shows. Its total India gross collection now stands at Rs 197.70 crore, while its India net has reached Rs 165.35 crore.

The film also added Rs 4.00 crore from overseas markets on its third day. Its overseas gross collection has so far reached Rs 23.75 crore, taking the worldwide gross total to Rs 221.45 crore.

How Much More Does 'Toxic' Need To Become Yash's Biggest Film?

Yash's biggest commercial success remains KGF Chapter 2, which emerged as a major worldwide blockbuster following the actor's rise to international fame with KGF Chapter 1.

Released in 2022, KGF Chapter 2 featured Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon alongside Yash. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 120 crore and went on to earn Rs 1,250 crore worldwide, according to IMDb.

For Toxic to overtake that figure and become the highest-grossing film of Yash's career, it would need to collect more than another Rs 1,060 crore. Its performance in the coming days will determine whether it can mount a challenge to that benchmark.

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Yash Makes A Big Comeback With 'Toxic'

Toxic also marks Yash's return to the big screen after four years. Despite facing criticism from sections of the audience, the film has made a strong commercial start and broken several box-office records.

It has become Yash's second film to open with more than Rs 100 crore. His earlier Rs 100-crore opener was KGF Chapter 2.

With this achievement, Yash has also become the first Indian actor to deliver two films with opening-day collections of Rs 100 crore.

While the box-office numbers remain notable, Toxic has received a mixed response. The film faced considerable criticism on social media, with some viewers describing the experience as "torture".

Directed as a period action thriller, the film features Yash in the lead and showcases his performance and screen presence. Although the movie has attracted criticism, his acting and larger-than-life style have been appreciated by many viewers.

The cast also includes Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara and Rukmini Vasanth in important roles.