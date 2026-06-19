Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Peddi slowed in third week; Hai Jawani collections declined.

Thursday Box Office Report, June 18 : Amid a crowded theatrical line-up, Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to emerge as one of the strongest performers at the box office. While most recently released films witnessed a noticeable slowdown in collections on Thursday, Diljit Dosanjh’s latest outing managed to maintain its momentum.

The battle for audience attention remains intense across cinemas. However, Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhaggya Viddhata and Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor are finding it difficult to make an impact at the ticket windows. On the other hand, Main Vaapas Aaunga and Imtiaz Ali’s Haunted 3D have continued to attract viewers. Meanwhile, Peddi and Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai also remain part of the ongoing box-office race.

‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ Thursday Box Office Collection

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga has received a mixed response from audiences since its release. Having completed one week in cinemas, the film remains steady at the box office.

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According to Sacnilk’s early trend report, the film earned Rs 2.20 crore on its seventh day, Thursday. With this, its total India net collection after seven days has reached Rs 12.25 crore.

‘ Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' Remains Underwhelming

Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata continues to struggle commercially. Even after a week in theatres, the film has failed to cross the Rs 10 crore mark.

As per Sacnilk’s early estimates, the film collected Rs 42 lakh on its seventh day. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 6.52 crore after seven days.

‘Haunted 3D’ Continues Its Solid Run

Vikram Bhatt’s horror drama Haunted 3D is performing well at the box office. Within its first week, the film has reportedly recovered its production budget and maintained a healthy run.

Sacnilk’s early trend report states that the film earned Rs 1.15 crore on Thursday, its seventh day in cinemas. Its total seven-day collection has now climbed to Rs 15.90 crore.

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‘Governor’ Faces Tough Times at the Box Office

Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor is witnessing a difficult run in theatres. The film has struggled to draw audiences and has found it challenging to post significant daily numbers.

According to Sacnilk’s early estimates, Governor collected Rs 30 lakh on its seventh day. The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 5.05 crore after one week.

‘Peddi’ Adds Another Rs 2 Crore on Third Thursday

Ram Charan’s Peddi has delivered a strong performance overall, although its earnings have naturally begun to slow as it enters its third week.

Sacnilk’s early trend report suggests that the film earned Rs 2 crore on its 15th day, which was its third Thursday in cinemas. Its total collection has now reached Rs 228 crore.

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‘Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai’ Slips Further

Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai has not been able to generate the box-office numbers many had expected. The film’s collections have been declining steadily, with earnings dropping below the crore mark during its second week.

According to Sacnilk’s early trend report, the film earned Rs 90 lakh on its 14th day, its second Thursday in theatres. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 49.40 crore.