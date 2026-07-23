India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentMoviesThursday Box Office Collection: The Odyssey Continues Strong Run; Jana Nayagan Crosses 1 Million Tickets Before Release

Thursday Box Office Collection: The Odyssey Continues Strong Run; Jana Nayagan Crosses 1 Million Tickets Before Release

The Odyssey leads the box office, Dhamaal 4 and Lenin await final figures, while Jana Nayagan crosses 1 million advance bookings.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 07:47 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay's Jana Nayagan surpassed one million advance bookings milestone.
  • The Odyssey maintained lead, grossing over 100 crore rupees.
  • Dhamaal 4 and Lenin experienced slower midweek box office business.

The Indian box office remained active on Thursday as several major releases continued their theatrical run while Vijay's Jana Nayagan built strong momentum ahead of its release. The Odyssey maintained its lead despite the usual weekday slowdown, Dhamaal 4 and Lenin awaited updated figures, and Jana Nayagan achieved a significant advance booking milestone before hitting cinemas.

Jana Nayagan Crosses 1 Million Advance Bookings

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has officially crossed the one million ticket mark in advance bookings on BookMyShow, becoming only the fifth Tamil film in history to achieve the milestone. Vijay's film, that is set to release today, is expected to open to impressive box office numbers.

The Odyssey Continues Steady Run At The Box Office

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Odyssey has earned an estimated Rs 0.18 crore net in India so far on Day 7, with collections reported from 99 shows. With the latest earnings, the film's India gross collection has reached Rs 100.59 crore, while its total India net collection stands at Rs 84.33 crore. The final Day 7 figures are yet to be reported.

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan Exits BharatPe Co-Founder Ashneer Grover's Biopic Over Creative Differences: Report

Compared with Day 5's net collection of Rs 8.35 crore, the film recorded a 22.2% decline in earnings on its sixth day.

Dhamaal 4 And Lenin Witness Slower Midweek Business

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 has earned Rs 0.00 crore net in India so far on Day 14, with the film currently running across 21 shows.

As of now, the film's India gross collection stands at Rs 160.02 crore, while its India net collection remains Rs 134.50 crore. The final Day 14 figures are yet to be reported.

ALSO READ | 'No One Was Bigger Than Amitabh Bachchan, But…': Javed Jaffrey Explains Why Big B Couldn't Experiment With Roles

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Lenin has not recorded any collections yet on Day 14, with the film currently running across one show. As of the latest update, its live India net collection stands at Rs 0.00 crore.

The film's India gross collection remains at Rs 52.92 crore, while its total India net collection stands at Rs 46.15 crore. The final Day 14 figures will be updated once complete box office data is reported.

Frequently Asked Questions

How well is Jana Nayagan performing in advance bookings?

Jana Nayagan has officially crossed one million advance bookings on BookMyShow, becoming only the fifth Tamil film to achieve this milestone. It is set to release today.

What are The Odyssey's recent box office earnings?

On Day 7, The Odyssey earned an estimated Rs 0.18 crore net in India from 99 shows. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 84.33 crore.

What were the box office collections for Dhamaal 4 on Day 14?

Dhamaal 4 earned Rs 0.00 crore net in India on Day 14, running across 21 shows. Its India net collection remains Rs 134.50 crore.

What is the latest update on Lenin's box office performance?

Lenin recorded no collections on Day 14, with its live India net collection currently at Rs 0.00 crore. Its total India net collection stands at Rs 46.15 crore.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Jul 2026 07:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ajay Devgn Lenin Vijay Jana Nayagan Dhamaal 4 The Odyssey Thursday Box Office Collection Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Thursday Box Office Collection: The Odyssey Continues Strong Run; Jana Nayagan Crosses 1 Million Tickets Before Release
Thursday Box Office Collection: The Odyssey Continues Strong Run; Jana Nayagan Crosses 1 Million Tickets Before Release
Movies
Pankaj Tripathi On 'Ohh My Dog': 'Beautiful Story Of Unconditional Love Between Humans And Dogs'
Pankaj Tripathi On 'Ohh My Dog': 'Beautiful Story Of Unconditional Love Between Humans And Dogs'
Movies
Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Day 1: Vijay’s Film Surpasses 'Border 2' Record By 23.52%
Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Day 1: Vijay’s Film Surpasses 'Border 2' Record By 23.52%
Movies
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub On His Voice Being Replaced In Ajay Devgn's 'Chauhan' Teaser
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub On His Voice Being Replaced In Ajay Devgn's 'Chauhan' Teaser
Advertisement

Videos

NEET Political Row: Rahul Gandhi To Address Press Conference On Paper Leak And Parliament Standoff
Delhi Metro Alert: 16 Stations Shut Amid Security Concerns, Entry and Exit Restricted
NEET Row: Kharge Demands Discussion Under Rule 267, Says Opposition Ready After Procedure Is Set
NEET Debate: Government Says Ready For Discussion, Seeks Rules and Schedule Agreement
NEET Protest Row: Congress Vows Parliament Standoff Until Demands on Education Minister Are Met
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget