Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay's Jana Nayagan surpassed one million advance bookings milestone.

The Odyssey maintained lead, grossing over 100 crore rupees.

Dhamaal 4 and Lenin experienced slower midweek box office business.

The Indian box office remained active on Thursday as several major releases continued their theatrical run while Vijay's Jana Nayagan built strong momentum ahead of its release. The Odyssey maintained its lead despite the usual weekday slowdown, Dhamaal 4 and Lenin awaited updated figures, and Jana Nayagan achieved a significant advance booking milestone before hitting cinemas.

Jana Nayagan Crosses 1 Million Advance Bookings

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has officially crossed the one million ticket mark in advance bookings on BookMyShow, becoming only the fifth Tamil film in history to achieve the milestone. Vijay's film, that is set to release today, is expected to open to impressive box office numbers.

The Odyssey Continues Steady Run At The Box Office

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Odyssey has earned an estimated Rs 0.18 crore net in India so far on Day 7, with collections reported from 99 shows. With the latest earnings, the film's India gross collection has reached Rs 100.59 crore, while its total India net collection stands at Rs 84.33 crore. The final Day 7 figures are yet to be reported.

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Compared with Day 5's net collection of Rs 8.35 crore, the film recorded a 22.2% decline in earnings on its sixth day.

Dhamaal 4 And Lenin Witness Slower Midweek Business

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 has earned Rs 0.00 crore net in India so far on Day 14, with the film currently running across 21 shows.

As of now, the film's India gross collection stands at Rs 160.02 crore, while its India net collection remains Rs 134.50 crore. The final Day 14 figures are yet to be reported.

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According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Lenin has not recorded any collections yet on Day 14, with the film currently running across one show. As of the latest update, its live India net collection stands at Rs 0.00 crore.

The film's India gross collection remains at Rs 52.92 crore, while its total India net collection stands at Rs 46.15 crore. The final Day 14 figures will be updated once complete box office data is reported.