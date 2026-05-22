'Karuppu', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' Stay Ahead Despite Drop, 'Dhurandhar 2' Nears Rs 1800 Cr Globally

The box office battle on Thursday showed a mixed picture. However, one thing was clear, 'Karuppu' is still leading the race despite witnessing a significant slowdown. The film continued to pull audiences into cinemas across the country, while Dhurandhar: The Revenge has moved closer to a historic worldwide benchmark.

At the same time, several mid-range and smaller releases struggled to maintain momentum as the week entered its final stretch.

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Karuppu Day 7 Box Office Collection

‘Karuppu’ remained the biggest performer of the day even after recording a noticeable decline in collections. The film earned Rs 8.30 crore net on Day 7, marking a 22.4 per cent drop from Wednesday’s Rs 10.70 crore. Running across 5,140 shows, the film has now accumulated Rs 114.05 crore in India net collections and Rs 132.05 crore in India gross earnings.

Its overseas performance also stayed impressive, adding Rs 3 crore on Thursday and taking the international gross total to Rs 57 crore. With this, the worldwide gross collection of the film has climbed to Rs 189.05 crore in just seven days, underlining its strong theatrical pull.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Day 7 Box Office Collection

‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ also saw a dip on its seventh day. The film collected Rs 2 crore net on Thursday, down 27.3 per cent from the previous day’s Rs 2.75 crore. Despite the drop, it continued to hold a decent presence in theatres with 4,940 shows nationwide.

So far, the film has earned Rs 29 crore in India net collections, while its India gross stands at Rs 34.43 crore. Overseas, it added another Rs 0.50 crore, pushing the international total to Rs 5.85 crore. The worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 40.28 crore.

Aakhri Sawal Day 7 Box Office Collection

Unlike several other releases, ‘Aakhri Sawal’ maintained the exact same numbers as the previous day. The film collected Rs 0.19 crore net on Day 7 from 871 shows.

Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 3.31 crore, while the India net total has reached Rs 2.78 crore. Including overseas earnings of Rs 0.50 crore, the film’s worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 3.81 crore.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Day 14 Box Office Collection

On its second Thursday, ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’ remained on the lower side of the box office chart. The film earned Rs 0.12 crore gross and Rs 0.11 crore net while screening across 317 shows with 12 per cent occupancy.

After completing 14 days in cinemas, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 7.38 crore, entirely driven by domestic business, while its India net collection stands at Rs 6.69 crore.

Raja Shivaji Day 21 Box Office Collection

‘Raja Shivaji’ continued its theatrical journey with a respectable hold on Day 21. The historical drama earned Rs 0.85 crore net on Thursday, reflecting a 22.7 per cent drop from Wednesday’s Rs 1.10 crore.

The film’s India gross collection now stands at Rs 105.18 crore, while India net earnings have climbed to Rs 88.95 crore. Overseas, the film added Rs 0.03 crore, taking the international gross total to Rs 4.18 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now touched Rs 109.36 crore.

Patriot Day 21 Box Office Collection

‘Patriot’ struggled heavily on its third Thursday and remained among the weakest performers of the day. The film collected only Rs 0.01 crore gross while running in just 10 shows with 9 per cent occupancy.

Even with the slowdown, the film’s overall worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 79.90 crore, including Rs 43.25 crore from overseas markets. Its India net collection currently stands at Rs 31.58 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Day Day 35 Box Office Collection

Even after more than a month in cinemas, ‘Bhooth Bangla’ continued to attract audiences steadily. The horror-comedy earned Rs 0.70 crore net on Day 35, registering a modest 12.5 per cent decline from Wednesday.

The film’s India gross collection now stands at Rs 203.21 crore, while the India net total has climbed to Rs 171.45 crore. Overseas earnings have reached Rs 53.66 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 256.87 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 64 Box Office Collection

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ once again proved why it remains one of the biggest theatrical successes of the year. On Day 64, the film collected Rs 0.20 crore net, staying unchanged from the previous day despite its long run in cinemas.

The action entertainer has now amassed Rs 1,146.75 crore in India net collections and Rs 1,372.42 crore in India gross earnings. Overseas collections stand at a massive Rs 426.67 crore, pushing the film’s worldwide gross total to Rs 1,799.09 crore, just short of the Rs 1800 crore landmark.

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Thursday Box Office Verdict

Thursday belonged to ‘Karuppu’, which continued to dominate the domestic box office despite a 22.4 per cent decline. With Rs 189.05 crore already collected globally within a week, the film remains firmly in control of the current theatrical market. ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ also stayed stable enough to maintain audience interest, although its 27.3 per cent drop suggests slowing momentum heading into the weekend.

Among long-running titles, ‘Bhooth Bangla’ emerged as one of the steadiest performers with only a 12.5 per cent fall on Day 35, while ‘Raja Shivaji’ crossed the Rs 109 crore worldwide mark. However, the biggest headline once again came from ‘Dhurandhar 2’, whose worldwide gross has now reached Rs 1,799.09 crore. With the film just under Rs 1 crore away from the Rs 1800 crore milestone, all eyes are now on whether it can cross the landmark in the coming days.