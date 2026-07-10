Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cocktail 2, Maa Inti Bangaram earnings slowed, now in lakhs.

The box office witnessed another intense clash on Thursday as several films continued their run in cinemas. While Alia Bhatt's Alpha retained the top spot despite a drop in earnings, Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle achieved a major milestone by recovering its entire production cost. Cocktail 2 and Maa Inti Bangaram continued to struggle, with both films now earning only in lakhs.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 7

Alia Bhatt's YRF spy thriller Alpha completed its first week in cinemas on Thursday. After collecting Rs 2.85 crore on Wednesday, the film witnessed another decline in collections.

According to Sacnilk's early trend report, Alpha earned Rs 2.60 crore on its seventh day, taking its total India net collection to Rs 47.55 crore after one week. Despite the drop, the film continues to lead the box office among the current releases.

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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 14

Akshay Kumar's comedy entertainer Welcome to the Jungle also completed two weeks at the box office on Thursday. Despite facing strong competition from Alpha, the Ahmed Khan directorial maintained a steady hold during its second week.

As per Sacnilk's early estimates, the film collected Rs 2.15 crore on its 14th day, bringing its total India net collection to Rs 125.05 crore. With this, the film has successfully recovered its entire production cost, marking a significant achievement in its theatrical run.

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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 21

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, completed three weeks in cinemas on Thursday.

The romantic drama performed well during its first two weeks, but its momentum has slowed considerably in the third week, with daily collections now falling into the lakhs. On its 21st day, the film earned Rs 45 lakh, matching its Wednesday collection.

Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 94.35 crore after 21 days.

Maa Inti Bangaram Box Office Collection Day 21

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaram also completed three weeks in theatres. The film delivered a solid performance during its initial run but experienced a noticeable slowdown in its third week.

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According to Sacnilk's early trend report, the film collected Rs 33 lakh on its 21st day, taking its total India net collection to Rs 59.62 crore.