Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhamaal 4 earned ₹6 crore Thursday, total ₹96 crore achieved.

Lenin earned ₹2 crore Thursday, reaching ₹36.20 crore total.

Alpha collected ₹60 lakh Thursday, total ₹56.40 crore, slowing.

Welcome to Jungle collected ₹50 lakh, total ₹131.85 crore.

The weekday slowdown continues to impact the Indian box office, with most films witnessing another drop in collections on Thursday, July 16. However, Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 remains the strongest performer, continuing to attract audiences despite declining daily earnings. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's Alpha appears to be nearing the end of its theatrical run, while Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle is also struggling to maintain momentum.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 7

Starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey, Dhamaal 4 has maintained a firm grip on the Indian box office after a strong opening weekend. The comedy entertainer has continued to perform well throughout the weekdays, crossing the Rs 90 crore mark within six days.

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According to Sacnilk's early trend report, Dhamaal 4 earned Rs 6 crore on its seventh day, Thursday. With this, the film's total India net box office collection has reached Rs 96 crore after its first week.

Lenin Box Office Collection Day 7

Akhil Akkineni's Lenin has also continued its impressive run at the box office. Although the film has experienced the expected weekday decline, it is still receiving a positive response from audiences.

After collecting Rs 2.15 crore on its sixth day, Sacnilk's early estimates suggest that Lenin earned Rs 2 crore on Day 7. This takes the film's total India net collection to Rs 36.20 crore after seven days.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 14

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha has seen its box office pace slow considerably with each passing day. The film collected Rs 60 lakh on its 13th day and maintained the same figure on its second Thursday.

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According to Sacnilk, Alpha earned Rs 60 lakh on Day 14, taking its total India net box office collection to Rs 56.40 crore after two weeks in cinemas.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 21

Welcome to the Jungle has been hit hard following the release of Dhamaal 4, with its box office collections witnessing a significant decline.

On its 21st day in theatres, which marked its third Thursday, the Akshay Kumar starrer collected Rs 50 lakh. With this, the film's total India net box office collection has reached Rs 131.85 crore after 21 days.