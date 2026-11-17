Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Munna Bhai MBBS re-releases globally on December 11, 2026.

Film features 8K restoration, remastered Dolby 5.1 sound.

Producer Vidhu Chopra celebrates enduring legacy, timeless humour.

Some classic films entertain you, some make you laugh, and some truly become an inseparable part of your life. Bringing back one such iconic cinematic experience, Vinod Chopra Films and NH Studioz have officially announced the massive theatrical re-release of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Starring Sanjay Dutt as the lovable goon Munna and Arshad Warsi as his ever-loyal sidekick Circuit, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial is set to return to cinemas globally in a spectacular 8K restoration format.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. To Re-Release In 8K

The film, set to release on December 11, has undergone a technical upgrade to offer modern audiences an enhanced cinematic experience. The upgrade will allow fans to relive its memorable humour, warmth and emotional moments on the big screen, with sharper visuals and immersive sound.

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Speaking passionately about the re-release, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra expressed his immense excitement over the film's enduring legacy. “Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. has always been a very special film for us. What makes me happiest is that Munna and Circuit continue to find love with audiences, even after all these years. The film was made with a lot of heart, humour and honesty, and those emotions remain timeless," he stated.

He added, "With this 8K restoration and remastered sound, we wanted audiences to experience the film on the big screen with a new level of visual and sound quality. I hope those who watched it years ago will relive the nostalgia, and those who missed it will discover the magic of Munna and Circuit in cinemas. Some friendships never get old!”

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About 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.'

Released originally in 2003, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. completely redefined the comedy genre in Hindi cinema. Featuring a legendary ensemble cast that included Boman Irani as the strict Dr Asthana, alongside the late Sunil Dutt, Gracy Singh, Jimmy Shergill, and Rohini Hattangadi, the film introduced the country to the healing power of the famous 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi' (magical hug).

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The phenomenal success of the first film paved the way for its equally spectacular 2006 blockbuster sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai. In the second instalment, Munna and Circuit returned to the screen, but this time, Munna began seeing the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi.

Instead of a medical degree, the sequel focused on spreading the peaceful principles of 'Gandhigiri' in modern-day Mumbai to fight corruption and injustice. The sequel received critical acclaim and also bagged several National Film Awards, cementing the series as one of the greatest and most culturally significant franchises in Indian cinematic history.