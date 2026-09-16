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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'The Vvaan' Trailer OUT: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia Enter Ektaa Kapoor's Mysterious Folklore World

'The Vvaan' Trailer OUT: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia Enter Ektaa Kapoor's Mysterious Folklore World

The Vvaan trailer starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia is out. The folklore thriller explores a mysterious forest, faith, fear and supernatural secrets.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sidharth, Tamannaah's characters face conflict clearing the ancient forest.
  • Co-directed by Panchayat, TVF creators; film releases 2026.
  • Social media users praise film's unique fantasy-thriller, folklore appeal.

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s much-talked-about film The Vvaan: Force of the Forest is finally out, offering a glimpse into a world shaped by folklore, fear, faith and dark secrets. The trailer has already added to the curiosity around the film, particularly with Sidharth and Tamannaah sharing the screen for the first time.

ALSO READ: Sridevi’s Property Dispute Intensifies, Supreme Court Suggests Mediation Over Chennai Land Row

'The Vvaan' Trailer Releases

The trailer opens with chilling tales surrounding a mysterious forest. According to the folklore, anyone who enters the woods at night may disappear without leaving even a body behind. Sidharth Malhotra then enters the story as a character who refuses to believe these frightening accounts.

The narrative moves to a village where Sidharth and Tamannaah’s characters arrive for Chhath Puja. A conflict soon emerges when the development of the village requires the forest to be cleared. The villagers, however, oppose the idea. From there, the trailer begins to reveal a series of twists, gradually deepening the mystery surrounding the forest.

The background score adds to the eerie atmosphere, while the visuals and VFX give the film a larger fantasy-thriller feel. Sidharth’s character appears to have several layers, and his pairing with Tamannaah brings another element to the story. Their on-screen chemistry is also one of the aspects that has caught attention in the trailer.

'The Vvaan's' Folklore-Driven Story And Team

The film is being described as a folk thriller and is co-directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, known for Panchayat, and Arunabh Kumar, the founder of The Viral Fever (TVF).

Vvan - Force of the Forest is expected to go on floors later this year and is slated for a theatrical release in 2026.

The project marks the first collaboration between Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, adding to the anticipation around their pairing.

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Social Media Users React To The Trailer

The trailer has also prompted enthusiastic reactions from users.

One user said, "The idea of folklore and fear makes for a solid combo and with #TVF and #EktaaKapoor at work, this one looks an exciting fantasy thriller."

Another added, "Expect #TVF to bring stories that have something meaningful to say while daring to explore something different. #TheVvaan looks like one such promising attempt."

One more commented, "It's mesmerising for fantasy-folklore lovers...There's suspense & intrigue along with strong emotional resonance."

Another user wrote, "The much-awaited #TheVvaan trailer is out now! Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah enter a mysterious world where Indian folklore meets supernatural intrigue."

One more reaction read, "#TheVvaanTrailer encapsulates faith, devotion, spirituality, humor and creates an atmospheric tension that makes it promising and potent. #SidharthMalhotra dives into his most complex role yet and is complimented by #TamannaahBhatia."

Another user said, "#TheVvaanTrailer is that it doesn’t seem interested in showing us familiar mythology again. It looks like they’re building an entirely new world inspired by Indian folklore and we are so here for it!"

One more added, "If the visuals in #TheVvaanTrailer look this good, theatre mein this world is going to hit completely differently. September 25 needs to come faster."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the title of the film and who are its main stars?

The film is titled 'The Vvaan: Force of the Forest'. It stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, marking their first on-screen collaboration.

What is the central theme of 'The Vvaan: Force of the Forest'?

The film explores folklore, fear, faith, and dark secrets surrounding a mysterious forest. A conflict arises when village development clashes with preserving the woods.

Who are the co-directors of 'The Vvaan: Force of the Forest'?

The film is co-directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, known for Panchayat, and Arunabh Kumar, the founder of The Viral Fever (TVF).

When is 'The Vvaan: Force of the Forest' slated for release?

The film is expected to begin production later this year and is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2026.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sidharth Malhotra Tamannaah Bhatia The Vvaan The Vvaan Trailer The Vvaan Force Of The Forest
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