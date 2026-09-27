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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesChhath Puja Scene In Sidharth Malhotra's 'The Vvaan' Gets A Devotional Response From Audiences: WATCH

Chhath Puja Scene In Sidharth Malhotra's 'The Vvaan' Gets A Devotional Response From Audiences: WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's 'The Vvaan' Chhath Puja scene has drawn a devotional response from theatre audiences. Watch viral video.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 'The Vvaan' draws attention by showcasing Chhath traditions on screen.
  • Viral videos capture audiences' devotional reactions to 'Chhathi Maiya' song.
  • Audiences widely praise film for its soulful Chhath tradition tribute.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's 'The Vvaan - Force of the Forest' is drawing attention for bringing Chhath traditions to the big screen. Now, videos from theatres are gaining traction online, showing audiences clapping and joining in the devotional atmosphere as the film's 'Chhathi Maiya' song plays.

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Theatre Videos Of 'The Vvaan' Go Viral

A video from a theatre has surfaced online, capturing viewers responding with applause as 'Chhathi Maiya' plays. The song, featured in Ektaa Kapoor's production The Vvaan, has created a visibly devotional moment inside the cinema hall, with audiences appearing deeply immersed in the sequence dedicated to Chhathi Maiya.

What Are Users Saying About The Chhath Scenes?

One user said, "Chhath Mahaparv finally gets its soulful tribute in the rich tones of Bhojpuri."

Another wrote, "Chhath ki traditions ko itne beautiful cinematic moments ke through dekhna kaafi special hai. #THEVVAAN mein Sidharth Malhotra ne emotions ko achhi tarah express kiya hai."

A third user said, "Chhath ke scenes mein jo emotion aur positivity hai, woh #THEVVAAN ko aur special banati hai"

Another reaction read, "Bachchon ke saath #THEVVAAN dekhna aur unhe Chhath ke traditions ko enjoy karte dekhna bahut special experience hai."

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About 'The Vvaan - Force Of The Forest'

The Vvaan – Force of the Forest is described as a folk thriller and is co-directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, known for Panchayat, and Arunabh Kumar, the founder of The Viral Fever (TVF).

The film arrived in theatres on September 25. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Vvaan - Force of the Forrest was running across 2,857 shows as of Day 3 and had collected a net ₹3.65 crore live that day. Its reported India gross stood at ₹27.21 crore, while India net collections reached ₹22.90 crore at that point, with final India collections yet to be reported.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is drawing attention to Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's 'The Vvaan - Force of the Forest'?

The film is gaining attention for bringing Chhath traditions to the big screen. Audiences are reacting with applause and devotion during the 'Chhathi Maiya' song in theatres.

How are audiences reacting to 'The Vvaan' in theatres?

Videos show audiences clapping and joining in the devotional atmosphere during the 'Chhathi Maiya' song. Viewers are deeply immersed, finding the Chhath scenes beautiful and emotionally positive.

What is the genre of 'The Vvaan - Force of the Forest' and who directed it?

'The Vvaan - Force of the Forest' is described as a folk thriller. It is co-directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, known for Panchayat, and Arunabh Kumar, founder of The Viral Fever.

When was 'The Vvaan - Force of the Forest' released?

The film arrived in theatres on September 25.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Sep 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Sidharth Malhotra Chhath Puja Tamannaah Bhatia Chhathi Maiya The Vvaan The Vvaan Force Of The Forest
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