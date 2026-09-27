Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 'The Vvaan' draws attention by showcasing Chhath traditions on screen.

Viral videos capture audiences' devotional reactions to 'Chhathi Maiya' song.

Audiences widely praise film for its soulful Chhath tradition tribute.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's 'The Vvaan - Force of the Forest' is drawing attention for bringing Chhath traditions to the big screen. Now, videos from theatres are gaining traction online, showing audiences clapping and joining in the devotional atmosphere as the film's 'Chhathi Maiya' song plays.

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Theatre Videos Of 'The Vvaan' Go Viral

A video from a theatre has surfaced online, capturing viewers responding with applause as 'Chhathi Maiya' plays. The song, featured in Ektaa Kapoor's production The Vvaan, has created a visibly devotional moment inside the cinema hall, with audiences appearing deeply immersed in the sequence dedicated to Chhathi Maiya.

What Are Users Saying About The Chhath Scenes?

One user said, "Chhath Mahaparv finally gets its soulful tribute in the rich tones of Bhojpuri."

Another wrote, "Chhath ki traditions ko itne beautiful cinematic moments ke through dekhna kaafi special hai. #THEVVAAN mein Sidharth Malhotra ne emotions ko achhi tarah express kiya hai."

A third user said, "Chhath ke scenes mein jo emotion aur positivity hai, woh #THEVVAAN ko aur special banati hai"

Another reaction read, "Bachchon ke saath #THEVVAAN dekhna aur unhe Chhath ke traditions ko enjoy karte dekhna bahut special experience hai."

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About 'The Vvaan - Force Of The Forest'

The Vvaan – Force of the Forest is described as a folk thriller and is co-directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, known for Panchayat, and Arunabh Kumar, the founder of The Viral Fever (TVF).

The film arrived in theatres on September 25. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Vvaan - Force of the Forrest was running across 2,857 shows as of Day 3 and had collected a net ₹3.65 crore live that day. Its reported India gross stood at ₹27.21 crore, while India net collections reached ₹22.90 crore at that point, with final India collections yet to be reported.