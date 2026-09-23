'The Vvaan' Box Office Prediction: Sidharth Malhotra's Film Could Challenge His Top 5 Openers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 'The Vvaan' is a mythological horror survival thriller.

Pre-release promotions built significant buzz for the film.

Predicted opening day collection stands at ₹7-8 crore.

This could place film among Sidharth Malhotra's top openers.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s survival thriller ‘The Vvaan’ is creating a buzz ahead of its theatrical release. The film draws from folk tales and combines a horror setup with a mythological backdrop. Its Chhath Puja song has already made an impact on the charts, while promotions across popular daily soaps such as ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ have added to the curiosity around the film. With the release nearing, attention is now turning to one key question: how much could ‘The Vvaan’ earn on its opening day?

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‘The Vvaan’ Opening Day Box Office Prediction

Produced in collaboration with Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF (The Viral Fever), ‘The Vvaan’ is built around a mythological setting with horror elements. The film is set to arrive in cinemas soon, and its first-day performance is already drawing interest.

According to a Koimoi report, the Sidharth Malhotra-led film could register an opening of Rs 7-8 crore on its first day. The prediction could move higher if the film receives positive word of mouth following its release.

Can ‘The Vvaan’ Enter Sidharth Malhotra’s Top 5 Openers?

A first-day net collection of Rs 7.50 crore would be enough for ‘The Vvaan’ to enter Sidharth Malhotra’s top five opening films. At that level, the movie could move ahead of ‘Student Of The Year’, which opened at Rs 7.48 crore, and ‘Param Sundari’, which recorded Rs 7.37 crore.

Such an opening would also place ‘The Vvaan’ as the second-biggest solo opener of Sidharth Malhotra’s career.

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Sidharth Malhotra’s Top 5 Opening Films

‘Ek Villain’: Rs 16.72 crore

‘Brothers’: Rs 15.20 crore

‘Thank God’: Rs 8.10 crore

‘Student Of The Year’: Rs 7.48 crore

‘Param Sundari’: Rs 7.37 crore

When Is ‘The Vvaan’ Releasing?

‘The Vvaan’ is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 25. Alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film features Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni and Milind Gunaji in important roles.