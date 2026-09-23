India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentMovies'The Vvaan' Box Office Prediction: Sidharth Malhotra's Film Could Challenge His Top 5 Openers

'The Vvaan' Box Office Prediction: Sidharth Malhotra's Film Could Challenge His Top 5 Openers

The Vvaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, could open at Rs 7-8 crore. Here’s how its predicted debut compares with Sidharth’s top five openers.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 09:20 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 'The Vvaan' is a mythological horror survival thriller.
  • Pre-release promotions built significant buzz for the film.
  • Predicted opening day collection stands at ₹7-8 crore.
  • This could place film among Sidharth Malhotra's top openers.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s survival thriller ‘The Vvaan’ is creating a buzz ahead of its theatrical release. The film draws from folk tales and combines a horror setup with a mythological backdrop. Its Chhath Puja song has already made an impact on the charts, while promotions across popular daily soaps such as ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ have added to the curiosity around the film. With the release nearing, attention is now turning to one key question: how much could ‘The Vvaan’ earn on its opening day?

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Gullu Opens Up About Leaked Wedding Photo, Says Marriage Ended In Divorce After 4 Months

‘The Vvaan’ Opening Day Box Office Prediction

Produced in collaboration with Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF (The Viral Fever), ‘The Vvaan’ is built around a mythological setting with horror elements. The film is set to arrive in cinemas soon, and its first-day performance is already drawing interest.

According to a Koimoi report, the Sidharth Malhotra-led film could register an opening of Rs 7-8 crore on its first day. The prediction could move higher if the film receives positive word of mouth following its release.

Can ‘The Vvaan’ Enter Sidharth Malhotra’s Top 5 Openers?

A first-day net collection of Rs 7.50 crore would be enough for ‘The Vvaan’ to enter Sidharth Malhotra’s top five opening films. At that level, the movie could move ahead of ‘Student Of The Year’, which opened at Rs 7.48 crore, and ‘Param Sundari’, which recorded Rs 7.37 crore.

Such an opening would also place ‘The Vvaan’ as the second-biggest solo opener of Sidharth Malhotra’s career.

ALSO READ: Govinda Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar Amid Sunita Ahuja Allegations: WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra’s Top 5 Opening Films

‘Ek Villain’: Rs 16.72 crore
‘Brothers’: Rs 15.20 crore
‘Thank God’: Rs 8.10 crore
‘Student Of The Year’: Rs 7.48 crore
‘Param Sundari’: Rs 7.37 crore

When Is ‘The Vvaan’ Releasing?

‘The Vvaan’ is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 25. Alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film features Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni and Milind Gunaji in important roles.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is 'The Vvaan' scheduled for release?

'The Vvaan' is set to release in cinemas on September 25. It stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles.

What is the opening day box office prediction for 'The Vvaan'?

According to a Koimoi report, 'The Vvaan' is predicted to register an opening of Rs 7-8 crore on its first day. Positive word of mouth could increase this figure.

What is the genre and setting of 'The Vvaan'?

'The Vvaan' is a survival thriller drawing from folk tales. It features a horror setup combined with a mythological backdrop.

Could 'The Vvaan' be among Sidharth Malhotra's top opening films?

Yes, a first-day net collection of Rs 7.50 crore would place 'The Vvaan' among Sidharth Malhotra's top five opening films. It could surpass 'Student Of The Year'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Sep 2026 09:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sidharth Malhotra Tamannaah Bhatia Ektaa Kapoor The Vvaan The Vvaan Box Office Collection The Vvaan Box Office Prediction
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
‘What Happened To Shah Rukh Khan?’ Fans Concerned After ‘King’ Actor Seen Struggling To Walk In Viral Video
‘What Happened To Shah Rukh Khan?’ Fans Concerned After ‘King’ Actor Seen Struggling To Walk In Viral Video
Movies
Raghava Lawrence’s Fierce Avatar Revealed In Ramesh Varma's 'Mahaveer Karna' First Look
Raghava Lawrence’s Fierce Avatar Revealed In Ramesh Varma's 'Mahaveer Karna' First Look
Movies
Allu Arjun, Atlee's 'Raaka' Sets Guinness World Record With 37 Performers Motion-Captured Together
Allu Arjun, Atlee's 'Raaka' Sets Guinness World Record With 37 Performers Motion-Captured Together
Movies
Amit Shah Meets ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Cast As Neem Karoli Baba Film Mints Rs 347 Crore
Amit Shah Meets ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Cast As Neem Karoli Baba Film Mints Rs 347 Crore
Advertisement

Videos

Gwalior Crime: Miscreants Vandalise Travel Agency Office, Children Scream in Fear
Bihar News: Jamui Case Sees Major Police Action, Similar Incidents Reported in Two More Districts
Shalimar Bagh: Mosque’s Upper Floors Demolished During Late-Night Encroachment Drive
US Politics: Trump’s Media Clash Intensifies Ahead of Midterm Elections, Three Outlets Challenge White House Ban
US Politics: Trump’s Approval Rating Falls to 32%, Iran War Adds to Midterm Pressure
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget