Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The Vvaan collected ₹33.25 crore in its opening weekend.

Film quickly surpassed 26 movies' lifetime collections.

It generated interest through mythology, folk traditions, Chhath Puja.

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, has picked up pace at the box office after its release. The folk-horror fantasy thriller recorded a stronger second day and then witnessed another notable jump on Sunday. With the three-day figures now in, here's a look at how much the film earned on its opening weekend.

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The Vvaan Box Office Collection

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan draws from mythology and folk traditions. The film has also generated interest in Bihar and Delhi-NCR because of its depiction of Chhath, adding a strong cultural connection to its theatrical run.

After opening with Rs 8 crore on Friday, the film improved considerably on Saturday. Its second-day collection stood at Rs 11.25 crore. The upward trend continued into Sunday.

According to Sacnilk's early trend report, The Vvaan collected Rs 14 crore on its third day of release. This takes the film's three-day net collection to Rs 33.25 crore in India.

'The Vvaan' Beats Lifetime Collection Of 26 Films

The opening weekend has given The Vvaan a notable box-office milestone. With Rs 33.25 crore in three days, the film has surpassed the lifetime collections of 26 films from 2026, including Haiwaan and the Hindi version of Peddhi.

Here is the complete list of films whose lifetime collections have been surpassed by The Vvaan:

Vibe - Rs 13.40 crore

Rs 13.40 crore Daayra - Rs 7.78 crore

Rs 7.78 crore Haiwaan - Rs 9.92 crore

Rs 9.92 crore Oh My Dog - Rs 4.97 crore

Rs 4.97 crore Bhai Tera Star Hai - Rs 1.12 crore

Rs 1.12 crore The India Story - Rs 1.06 crore

Rs 1.06 crore Tera Yaar Hoon Main - Rs 0.56 crore

Rs 0.56 crore Baby Do Die Do - Rs 7.45 crore

Rs 7.45 crore Haunted 3D - Rs 18.70 crore

Rs 18.70 crore Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata - Rs 7.01 crore

Rs 7.01 crore Governor - Rs 6.21 crore

Rs 6.21 crore Bandar - Rs 4.18 crore

Rs 4.18 crore Peddi (Hindi) - Rs 22.46 crore

Rs 22.46 crore The Great Grand Superhero - Rs 1.79 crore

Rs 1.79 crore Chand Mera Dil - Rs 31.14 crore

Rs 31.14 crore Aakhri Sawaal - Rs 2.94 crore

Rs 2.94 crore Dadi Ki Shaadi - Rs 7.58 crore

Rs 7.58 crore Krishnavataram Part 1 - Rs 39.18 crore

Rs 39.18 crore Ek Din - Rs 4.30 crore

Rs 4.30 crore Ginny Weds Sunny 2 - Rs 1.54 crore

Rs 1.54 crore Do Deewane Sehar Mein - Rs 7.98 crore

Rs 7.98 crore Assi - Rs 11.42 crore

Rs 11.42 crore Tu Ya Main - Rs 7.20 crore

Rs 7.20 crore Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain - Rs 1.37 crore

Rs 1.37 crore Vadh 2 - Rs 3.83 crore

Rs 3.83 crore Myasba - Rs 0.85 crore

What Is 'The Vvaan' About?

Directed by Panchayat fame filmmaker Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan combines folk legends, fantasy, adventure, mystery and supernatural elements.

The story follows a rational man raised in the city whose perspective changes after he travels to a forbidden forest connected to his ancestral village. His encounter with an ancient divine force pulls him into a world beyond conventional logic. He eventually finds himself responsible for protecting his people from a major threat.

The film takes substantial inspiration from Bihar's folk traditions and cultural setting, while Chhath Puja also forms an important part of its world.

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'The Vvaan' Star Cast

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia headline the film. The supporting cast includes Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul.

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest released in cinemas on September 25, 2026.