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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'The Vvaan' Box Office Collection: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia's Film Mints Rs 33.25 Cr In Opening Weekend

'The Vvaan' Box Office Collection: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia's Film Mints Rs 33.25 Cr In Opening Weekend

The Vvaan starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia earns Rs 33.25 crore in three days. The film has surpassed the lifetime collections of 26 films.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The Vvaan collected ₹33.25 crore in its opening weekend.
  • Film quickly surpassed 26 movies' lifetime collections.
  • It generated interest through mythology, folk traditions, Chhath Puja.

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, has picked up pace at the box office after its release. The folk-horror fantasy thriller recorded a stronger second day and then witnessed another notable jump on Sunday. With the three-day figures now in, here's a look at how much the film earned on its opening weekend.

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The Vvaan Box Office Collection 

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan draws from mythology and folk traditions. The film has also generated interest in Bihar and Delhi-NCR because of its depiction of Chhath, adding a strong cultural connection to its theatrical run.

After opening with Rs 8 crore on Friday, the film improved considerably on Saturday. Its second-day collection stood at Rs 11.25 crore. The upward trend continued into Sunday.

According to Sacnilk's early trend report, The Vvaan collected Rs 14 crore on its third day of release. This takes the film's three-day net collection to Rs 33.25 crore in India.

'The Vvaan' Beats Lifetime Collection Of 26 Films

The opening weekend has given The Vvaan a notable box-office milestone. With Rs 33.25 crore in three days, the film has surpassed the lifetime collections of 26 films from 2026, including Haiwaan and the Hindi version of Peddhi.

Here is the complete list of films whose lifetime collections have been surpassed by The Vvaan:

  • Vibe - Rs 13.40 crore
  • Daayra - Rs 7.78 crore
  • Haiwaan - Rs 9.92 crore
  • Oh My Dog - Rs 4.97 crore
  • Bhai Tera Star Hai - Rs 1.12 crore
  • The India Story - Rs 1.06 crore
  • Tera Yaar Hoon Main - Rs 0.56 crore
  • Baby Do Die Do - Rs 7.45 crore
  • Haunted 3D - Rs 18.70 crore
  • Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata - Rs 7.01 crore
  • Governor - Rs 6.21 crore
  • Bandar - Rs 4.18 crore
  • Peddi (Hindi) - Rs 22.46 crore
  • The Great Grand Superhero - Rs 1.79 crore
  • Chand Mera Dil - Rs 31.14 crore
  • Aakhri Sawaal - Rs 2.94 crore
  • Dadi Ki Shaadi - Rs 7.58 crore
  • Krishnavataram Part 1 - Rs 39.18 crore
  • Ek Din - Rs 4.30 crore
  • Ginny Weds Sunny 2 - Rs 1.54 crore
  • Do Deewane Sehar Mein - Rs 7.98 crore
  • Assi - Rs 11.42 crore
  • Tu Ya Main - Rs 7.20 crore
  • Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain - Rs 1.37 crore
  • Vadh 2 - Rs 3.83 crore
  • Myasba - Rs 0.85 crore

What Is 'The Vvaan' About?

Directed by Panchayat fame filmmaker Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan combines folk legends, fantasy, adventure, mystery and supernatural elements.

The story follows a rational man raised in the city whose perspective changes after he travels to a forbidden forest connected to his ancestral village. His encounter with an ancient divine force pulls him into a world beyond conventional logic. He eventually finds himself responsible for protecting his people from a major threat.

The film takes substantial inspiration from Bihar's folk traditions and cultural setting, while Chhath Puja also forms an important part of its world.

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'The Vvaan' Star Cast

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia headline the film. The supporting cast includes Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul.

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest released in cinemas on September 25, 2026.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did The Vvaan earn on its opening weekend?

The Vvaan collected Rs 33.25 crore net in India during its opening weekend. It showed an upward trend, with Saturday and Sunday collections significantly higher than Friday.

What is 'The Vvaan' about?

The Vvaan is a folk-horror fantasy thriller directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. It follows a city man who encounters an ancient divine force in a forbidden forest, becoming responsible for protecting his people.

What cultural elements are featured in 'The Vvaan'?

The film draws heavily from Bihar's folk traditions and cultural setting, with Chhath Puja forming an important part of its world. This depiction has generated interest in Bihar and Delhi-NCR.

Who are the main stars of 'The Vvaan'?

The Vvaan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari, and Maniesh Paul.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Sep 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sidharth Malhotra Tamannaah Bhatia The Vvaan The Vvaan Force Of The Forrest The Vvaan Box Office Collection The Vvaan Day 3 Collection
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