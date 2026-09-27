Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The Vvaan garnered ₹19 crore net within two days.

Its day two earnings surpassed Sidharth Malhotra's recent films.

Film ranks third among Tamannaah Bhatia's second-day collections.

The adventure thriller features Bihar's significant Chhath festival.

The Vvaan: Force of the Forest is showing strong momentum at the box office after its release on September 25. Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra, the film has received a positive response from audiences, while its songs have also attracted attention. After two days in theatres, the film has collected Rs 19 crore net in India. Here's a look at its second-day performance and the records it has set.

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'The Vvaan' Day 2 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, The Vvaan earned Rs 11 crore on Saturday. The film recorded 34 per cent occupancy across 6,887 shows. On its opening day, it had collected Rs 8 crore from 6,746 shows, with an occupancy rate of 26 per cent.

The film's two-day net domestic collection now stands at Rs 19 crore. Its gross business in India has reached Rs 22.60 crore. Overseas, The Vvaan added Rs 1.25 crore on Saturday, taking its total international collection to Rs 2.25 crore. Its worldwide gross has reached Rs 24.85 crore.

'The Vvaan' Beats Sidharth Malhotra's Post-Covid Films

With Rs 11 crore on its second day, The Vvaan has moved ahead of Sidharth Malhotra's other releases from the post-Covid era in terms of second-day earnings.

Thank God collected Rs 6 crore on its second day and had earned Rs 14.1 crore over its first two days. Meanwhile, Yodha recorded Rs 5.75 crore on day two. The film had 7,389 shows and registered 17 per cent occupancy, with its two-day collection standing at Rs 9.85 crore.

Param Sundari, starring Janhvi Kapoor in the female lead, earned Rs 9.25 crore on its second day. It had 10,743 shows and recorded 16 per cent occupancy. Its two-day collection stood at Rs 16.50 crore.

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Film Ranks Third Among Tamannaah Bhatia Films

Looking at Tamannaah Bhatia's films, The Vvaan currently ranks third in terms of second-day earnings. Himmatwala is fourth with Rs 9.05 crore, while Entertainment stands second after earning Rs 11.50 crore on its second day. Humshakals leads this comparison with Rs 12.65 crore on day two. The Vvaan follows with its Rs 11 crore second-day collection.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, The Vvaan has a runtime of two hours and 45 minutes. The adventure, mystery and thriller is produced by Arunabh Kumar and Ekta Kapoor.

The film also features Bihar's major festival, Chhath. Tamannaah Bhatia and Shweta Tiwari are seen offering prayers to Chhathi Maiya, while the song created around the festival has received a strong response from fans. Anup Soni, Sunil Grover and Maniesh Paul are also part of the cast.