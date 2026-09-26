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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'The Vvaan' Box Office Collection: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia's Film Mints Rs 8 Cr On Opening Day

'The Vvaan' Box Office Collection: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia's Film Mints Rs 8 Cr On Opening Day

'The Vvaan' Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s film has reportedly earned Rs 8 crore in India, according to Sacnilk’s figures cited in the report.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 08:02 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mystery-adventure 'The Vvan' opened with Rs 8 crore net.
  • Film surpassed 33 other movies' opening day collections.
  • Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia lead the cast.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest combines mystery, adventure and Indian folklore with the backdrop of Chhath Puja. The film faced competition from Nani’s The Paradise at the box office, which had an impact on its opening. Still, the film recorded a Rs 8 crore India net collection on Day 1, as per the figures cited from industry tracker Sacnilk.

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'The Vvaan' Day 1 Box Office Collection

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest opened with a reported Rs 8 crore net collection in India on Day 1, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film was screened across 6,746 shows. Its opening-day India gross stands at Rs 9.60 crore, while the net total has reached Rs 8 crore, according to the available figures.

Film Surpasses Opening Figures Of 33 Movies

With a reported Rs 8 crore opening-day net collection, The Vvaan has been placed above the opening-day figures of 33 films from the 2026 list supplied in the report.

The films and their reported Day 1 collections are: Vibe (Rs 2.25 crore), Daayra (Rs 1.16 crore), Haiwaan (Rs 3 crore), Hanuman Ansh (Rs 0.10 crore), Bantwara 1947 (Rs 5.25 crore), Oh My Dog (Rs 0.90 crore), Bhai Tera Star Hai (Rs 0.25 crore), The India Story (Rs 0.16 crore), Tera Yaar Hoon Main (Rs 0.15 crore), Baby Do Die Do (Rs 0.40 crore), Haunted 3D (Rs 2.50 crore), Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata (Rs 1 crore), Main Wapas Aaunga (Rs 1.15 crore), Governor (Rs 1.10 crore), Bandar (Rs 0.50 crore), Peddhi (Hindi) (Rs 3 crore) and The Great Grand Superhero (Rs 0.25 crore).

The comparison also includes Chand Mera Dil (Rs 3.31 crore), Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (Rs 4.38 crore), Aakhri Sawaal (Rs 0.40 crore), Dadi Ki Shaadi (Rs 0.60 crore), Krishnavatarm Part 1 (Rs 1.57 crore), Ek Din (Rs 1.15 crore), Ginny Weds Sunny 2 (Rs 0.30 crore), The Kerala Story 2 (Rs 0.75 crore), Do Deewane Sehar Mein (Rs 1.25 crore), Assi (Rs 1 crore), Tu Ya Main (Rs 0.60 crore), Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain (Rs 0.20 crore), Vadh 2 (Rs 0.50 crore), Mardaani 3 (Rs 4 crore), Mayasba (Rs 0.12 crore) and Rahu Ketu (Rs 1 crore).

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'The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest' Cast And Production

The film features Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles, with Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni, Maniesh Paul, Avtar Gill, Milind Gunaji, Subha Arya, Durgesh Kumar, Sandeep Ved and Akshan Sehrawat in supporting parts.

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar. The project is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was 'The Vvan: Force of the Forrest's opening day box office collection?

The film recorded an Rs 8 crore India net collection on Day 1, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. It grossed Rs 9.60 crore from 6,746 shows.

Who are the main actors and directors of 'The Vvan: Force of the Forrest'?

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia star in the lead roles. The film was directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar.

What themes and backdrop are featured in 'The Vvan: Force of the Forrest'?

'The Vvan: Force of the Forrest' combines mystery, adventure, and Indian folklore. It is set against the backdrop of Chhath Puja.

Which production companies produced 'The Vvan: Force of the Forrest'?

The movie was backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF Motion Pictures, and 11:11 Productions.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 08:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sidharth Malhotra Tamannaah Bhatia The Vvaan The Vvaan Force Of The Forrest The Vvaan Day 1 Box Office Collection The Vvaan Opening Day Vvaan Box Office Collection
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