Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mystery-adventure 'The Vvan' opened with Rs 8 crore net.

Film surpassed 33 other movies' opening day collections.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia lead the cast.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest combines mystery, adventure and Indian folklore with the backdrop of Chhath Puja. The film faced competition from Nani’s The Paradise at the box office, which had an impact on its opening. Still, the film recorded a Rs 8 crore India net collection on Day 1, as per the figures cited from industry tracker Sacnilk.

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'The Vvaan' Day 1 Box Office Collection

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest opened with a reported Rs 8 crore net collection in India on Day 1, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film was screened across 6,746 shows. Its opening-day India gross stands at Rs 9.60 crore, while the net total has reached Rs 8 crore, according to the available figures.

Film Surpasses Opening Figures Of 33 Movies

With a reported Rs 8 crore opening-day net collection, The Vvaan has been placed above the opening-day figures of 33 films from the 2026 list supplied in the report.

The films and their reported Day 1 collections are: Vibe (Rs 2.25 crore), Daayra (Rs 1.16 crore), Haiwaan (Rs 3 crore), Hanuman Ansh (Rs 0.10 crore), Bantwara 1947 (Rs 5.25 crore), Oh My Dog (Rs 0.90 crore), Bhai Tera Star Hai (Rs 0.25 crore), The India Story (Rs 0.16 crore), Tera Yaar Hoon Main (Rs 0.15 crore), Baby Do Die Do (Rs 0.40 crore), Haunted 3D (Rs 2.50 crore), Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata (Rs 1 crore), Main Wapas Aaunga (Rs 1.15 crore), Governor (Rs 1.10 crore), Bandar (Rs 0.50 crore), Peddhi (Hindi) (Rs 3 crore) and The Great Grand Superhero (Rs 0.25 crore).

The comparison also includes Chand Mera Dil (Rs 3.31 crore), Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (Rs 4.38 crore), Aakhri Sawaal (Rs 0.40 crore), Dadi Ki Shaadi (Rs 0.60 crore), Krishnavatarm Part 1 (Rs 1.57 crore), Ek Din (Rs 1.15 crore), Ginny Weds Sunny 2 (Rs 0.30 crore), The Kerala Story 2 (Rs 0.75 crore), Do Deewane Sehar Mein (Rs 1.25 crore), Assi (Rs 1 crore), Tu Ya Main (Rs 0.60 crore), Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain (Rs 0.20 crore), Vadh 2 (Rs 0.50 crore), Mardaani 3 (Rs 4 crore), Mayasba (Rs 0.12 crore) and Rahu Ketu (Rs 1 crore).

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'The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest' Cast And Production

The film features Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles, with Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni, Maniesh Paul, Avtar Gill, Milind Gunaji, Subha Arya, Durgesh Kumar, Sandeep Ved and Akshan Sehrawat in supporting parts.

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar. The project is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions.