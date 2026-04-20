Is The Princess Diaries 3 Still Happening? Meg Cabot Shares Fresh Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Princess Diaries 3 filming delayed by Anne Hathaway's schedule.

Author Meg Cabot confirmed movie is still in development.

A castle has been rented for Princess Diaries 3.

Hathaway has multiple major projects set for release.

The Princess Diaries 3 is still very much alive, but filming has not yet begun. The author, Meg Cabot has revealed the reason behind the hold-up.

The beloved franchise, which introduced audiences to Mia Thermopolis and her royal transformation, remains one of the most anticipated sequels in recent years. Now, a fresh update has reignited excitement online.

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Hathaway’s Busy Schedule Is The Key Reason

DIÁRIOS DA PRINCESA 3 VEM AÍ!! 👑💖



Meg Cabot compartilhou histórias incríveis e confirmou: o terceiro filme está oficialmente acontecendo! Um castelo já foi reservado e o elenco está definido.



Agora, tudo depende da nossa rainha Anne Hathaway, que está com a agenda lotada de… pic.twitter.com/XBdx3kt5zF — Anne Hathaway Brasil 👠 (@annehathawaybrs) April 19, 2026

Speaking at BookCon 2026 in New York City on April 19, Meg Cabot confirmed that production is still in development. However, scheduling depends largely on Anne Hathaway’s packed calendar.

“I don't know when they're going to film it because Anne Hathaway, as you've probably seen, is making a million movies right now.”

With Hathaway attached to multiple major projects, fans may have to wait a little longer before Mia Thermopolis returns to the screen.

'She's Going To Go To The Castle'

Despite the delay, Cabot sounded optimistic about where the project is heading and hinted that preparations are already underway.

“One of these days she's going to go to the castle that we have actually rented and is sitting there waiting ... for Toronto castle and I've not been invited but I cannot wait to go to the next premiere. Movie number 3, it's going to be amazing.”

She also thanked long-time supporters of the franchise, saying, “I want to thank you all for being supportive of Genovia.”

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Anne Hathaway’s Packed Film Slate

Anne Hathaway’s calendar appears to be one of the biggest reasons filming has not yet begun on The Princess Diaries 3.

The Oscar-winning star is currently tied to several high-profile projects set for release in 2026, including Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, Flowervale Street, and Verity. With such a demanding line-up already in motion, it is understandable that scheduling a return to Genovia has taken more time than fans expected.