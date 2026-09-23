Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday responded to actor Nani's request to attend the premiere of ‘The Paradise’ at RTC X Roads, asking the actor's team to submit an official application to the designated police station for review while emphasising the need for crowd management and public safety.

The Chief Minister responded to Nani’s request on Wednesday, appreciating the actor’s respect for safety guidelines and commitment towards the film directed by Srikanth Odela.

"We appreciate your respect for safety guidelines, @NameisNani, and your commitment for the film directed by our talented young Telangana director, @odela_srikanth. To ensure seamless crowd management and public safety, please submit an official application to the designated local police station. The concerned team will review the application and take a decision accordingly. @TelanganaDGP," Revanth Reddy posted on X.

We appreciate your respect for safety guidelines, @NameisNani, and your commitment for the film directed by our talented young Telangana director, @odela_srikanth.



To ensure seamless crowd management and public safety, please submit an official application to the designated… https://t.co/w8NAZOBzsd — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) September 23, 2026

Earlier, Nani had written to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Telangana police officials, seeking permission to attend the premiere show of ‘The Paradise’ at RTC X Roads on September 23.

Calling himself a “fan of cinema”, Nani said he wanted to experience the film along with audiences, adding that the theatre has a special place for movie lovers in Hyderabad.

"Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @revanth_anumula Garu, Hon’ble Minister of Cinematography Shri @KomatireddyKVR Garu & the respected officials of @TelanganaCOPs. This is a request from a fan of cinema and, more importantly, someone who has enjoyed cinema at its very best from a very young age."

Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @revanth_anumula Garu, Hon’ble Minister of Cinematography Shri @KomatireddyKVR Garu & the respected officials of @TelanganaCOPs.



This is a request from a fan of cinema and, more importantly, someone who has enjoyed cinema at its very best from a very… — Nani (@NameisNani) September 22, 2026

The actor assured the authorities that all necessary safety protocols would be followed during his visit.

"For me, cinema has always been about watching it together with people who love it just as much as I do. And in Hyderabad, that experience has a special place at RTC X Roads. I would love to visit a theatre at RTC X Roads for #TheParadise premiere show (23rd Sept) and experience the film with our audience, the very people we made it for. I believe the ultimate satisfaction of making a film lies in sitting among the audience and experiencing their response to it. We will follow all the necessary protocols and safety guidelines in place. That will be our priority. I hope you will kindly consider my request. Thank you. Respectfully, Nani," he added.

The development comes after the stampede incident at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre during the premiere show of Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2’ on December 4, 2024, which led to the death of a woman and injuries to her child.

The incident occurred during a special show of ‘Pushpa 2’, when a large crowd gathered at the theatre to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun. A woman identified as Revathi lost her life, while her son sustained serious injuries and was hospitalised.

As Allu Arjun waved to fans from his car's sunroof, the situation quickly spiralled out of control. During the ensuing chaos, Revathi lost her life, while her son sustained serious injuries.

To support the victim's family, Arjun also extended financial assistance. His father, film producer Allu Aravind, announced a contribution of Rs 2 crore to help the family of Revathi, who died in the incident.

On June 22, the Nampally Criminal Court in Telangana's Hyderabad adjourned the hearing in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case to July 6.

The Chikkadpally Police have named Allu Arjun as Accused No. 11, while the management of Sandhya Theatre has been listed as Accused Nos. 1 to 10. The Nampally Court has issued summons to 19 accused persons, and the police have already filed a chargesheet against 23 individuals in connection with the incident.

‘The Paradise’, directed by Srikanth Odela, is scheduled to release on September 24.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)