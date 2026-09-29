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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesSidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia's 'The Vvaan' Crosses Rs 38 Cr On Monday After 63.4% Drop

Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia's 'The Vvaan' Crosses Rs 38 Cr On Monday After 63.4% Drop

'The Vvaan' Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's fantasy thriller earned Rs 5.25 crore on Monday.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 07:31 AM (IST)

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's fantasy thriller 'The Vvaan - Force of the Forest' continued its box office run on Monday, although collections dropped after a strong opening weekend. The film, which earned more than Rs 30 crore in its first three days, added another Rs 5.25 crore on Day 4, taking its four-day India net collection to Rs 38.85 crore.

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'The Vvaan' Day 4 Box Office Collection

Directed by Panchayat fame Deepak Kumar Mishra and jointly produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions, The Vvaan draws on folklore, devotion, action and supernatural elements.

The film is inspired by Indian folklore and the story surrounding the Van Devi temple in Bihta, near Patna. Presented as a mainstream entertainer rooted in mythology, it has generated interest across Bihar, Delhi-NCR and several other parts of the country.

The film opened with Rs 8 crore on its first day. Collections then climbed to Rs 11.25 crore on Saturday, followed by Rs 14.35 crore on Sunday.

According to Sacnilk's early-trend figures, The Vvaan earned Rs 5.25 crore on its first Monday. With this addition, the film's four-day India net collection stands at Rs 38.85 crore.

'The Vvaan' Becomes Sidharth Malhotra's 7th Biggest Film

The Monday collection has also pushed The Vvaan into the list of Sidharth Malhotra's biggest films at the Indian box office. Its four-day total of Rs 38.85 crore has taken it past the lifetime collection of 'Hasee Toh Phasee', which stands at Rs 37.36 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Sidharth Malhotra's Top 10 Films

According to Sacnilk, the actor's top 10 films by India net collection are:

  • Ek Villain - Rs 105.76 crore
  • Brothers - Rs 82.49 crore
  • Kapoor & Sons - Rs 73.33 crore
  • Student of the Year - Rs 70 crore
  • Param Sundari - Rs 51.31 crore
  • Marjaavaan - Rs 48.04 crore
  • The Vvaan - Rs 38.85 crore (4-day collection)
  • Hasee Toh Phasee - Rs 37.36 crore
  • Thank God - Rs 36.35 crore
  • Yodha - Rs 33.48 crore

ALSO READ: 'Drishyam 3', 'Udta Teer' And 3 More Films Releasing In Theatres This October

About 'The Vvaan - Force of the Forest'

The Vvaan - Force of the Forest features Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni, Maniesh Paul, Avtar Gill, Milind Gunaji, Subha Arya, Durgesh Kumar, Sandeep Ved and Akshan Sahrawat.

The film falls across the action, adventure, fantasy, mystery and thriller genres. It is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions. The film was released in cinemas on September 25, 2026.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Sep 2026 07:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sidharth Malhotra Tamannaah Bhatia The Vvaan The Vvaan Box Office Collection The Vvaan Day 4 Collection
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