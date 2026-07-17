While critics largely applauded the film, audience reactions on social media have been sharply split. Many celebrated it as a masterpiece, but others questioned its pacing, dialogue, and overall execution.
‘The Odyssey’ X Reviews: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Wins Praise But Faces ‘Woke Casting’ Backlash
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has divided audiences on X. While many praised Matt Damon-led epic as a masterpiece, others criticised its pacing, dialogue and casting choices.
- Many viewers hailed the film as an unforgettable cinematic masterpiece.
- Others criticized pacing, dialogue, and controversial casting choices.
Christopher Nolan's long-awaited adaptation of The Odyssey has finally reached cinemas in IMAX. Critics have largely applauded the ambitious retelling of Homer's classic, moviegoers on X (formerly Twitter) appear far less unanimous. As audiences flocked to early screenings on Friday, 17 July, social media quickly filled with contrasting opinions. Many agreed the film is visually stunning, but beyond that, reactions have been sharply split, with some celebrating it as another Nolan triumph and others questioning its pacing, dialogue and overall execution.
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Fans Call 'The Odyssey' A Masterpiece
Many viewers who watched the film during its opening screenings echoed the praise, describing it as an unforgettable cinematic experience.
One user said, "A masterpiece that captures everything from action to terror to redemption to love to humanity. Matt Damon & Tom Holland are each incredible but holy shit was John Leguizamo the heart and soul."
My official review of The Odyssey:— #HowDoYouKFC (@Miles_Johnson_) July 17, 2026
A masterpiece that captures everything from action to terror to redemption to love to humanity
Matt Damon & Tom Holland are each *incredible* but holy shit was John Leguizamo the heart and soul
Chris Nolly 👑
100/100https://t.co/EAbYOV0pkd
Another wrote, "Christopher Nolan has done it again. The Odyssey is an epic of astonishing scale, breathtaking craftsmanship, and genuine emotion. Hoyte van Hoytema and Ludwig Göransson are operating at the absolute peak of their powers."
Christopher Nolan has done it again. The Odyssey is an epic of astonishing scale, breathtaking craftsmanship, and genuine emotion. Hoyte van Hoytema and Ludwig Göransson are operating at the absolute peak of their powers.— Nick❤️🔥 (@StrawhatVega) July 17, 2026
Full Review 🔜 https://t.co/N6RUcWLkXl pic.twitter.com/mS51KN15FA
A third viewer shared, "Christopher Nolan has once again proven why he’s one of the most ambitious filmmakers working today. The Odyssey is a breathtaking adaptation of Homer’s epic that feels both timeless and modern. Rather than relying solely on spectacle, the film tells a deeply emotional story about survival, sacrifice, and the relentless desire to return home. It balances mythological grandeur with grounded human emotion in a way that few epic films manage."
The Odyssey Review ⚔️— Christian (@Chrisindaparks) July 17, 2026
Christopher Nolan has once again proven why he’s one of the most ambitious filmmakers working today. The Odyssey is a breathtaking adaptation of Homer’s epic that feels both timeless and modern. Rather than relying solely on spectacle, the film tells a…
Another user added, "I’m positive Homer would’ve been mighty proud with how Christopher Nolan delivered his epic. A rich visual feast, godly performances, and the story is so moving and spectacularly crafted it had all 100% of my investment. A must see."
The Odyssey Review:— Jaykeb Garcia (@GarciaJaykeb) July 17, 2026
I’m positive Homer would’ve been mighty proud with how Christopher Nolan delivered his epic. A rich visual feast, godly performances, and the story is so moving and spectacularly crafted it had all 100% of my investment. A must see
10/10 | 5 Stars ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/iS433UY0uY
Not Everyone Was Convinced
Despite the widespread praise, a sizeable section of viewers expressed disappointment after watching the film.
One X user wrote, "Just got out of seeing The Odyssey. The theater was quiet. Several people left early. Everyone else left as soon as the lights went back on. No one clapped. No one talked as the left. No one even smiled. Those actions speak louder than any review I could ever write."
Just got out of seeing The Odyssey.— Dr. Rachel Art (@sauron_cosplay) July 17, 2026
The theater was quiet. Several people left early. Everyone else left as soon as the lights went back on.
No one clapped. No one talked as the left. No one even smiled.
Those actions speak louder than any review I could ever write.
Another shared a satirical take, writing, "The noticing is starting, as I predicted months ago (this Korean filmmaker dude can be funny): “My quick review of The Odyssey. … I discover Lupita Nyongo is good in it but Christopher Nolan has typecasted her role as Angry Black Woman and I wonder why he did that and if HE is racist. As I start to fear this movie might be made by a white supremacist, I realize I'm bored… It gets interesting at the end because Matt Damon's arms do 90% of the acting as he kills people of all races. I hope his bloodthirsty arms get an Oscar and an investigation by the Southern Poverty Law Center.”
The noticing is starting, as I predicted months ago (this Korean filmmaker dude can be funny):— Based Henry George (@BlutBodenBased) July 17, 2026
“My quick review of The Odyssey. … I discover Lupita Nyongo is good in it but Christopher Nolan has typecasted her role as Angry Black Woman and I wonder why he did that and if HE is… https://t.co/lrSnDHRvr1
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Viewers Criticise Pacing, Dialogue And Casting
Some reactions focused on the film's technical aspects rather than its overall ambition.
One viewer, who rated the film 3.5 out of 10, wrote, "Musical score was good. There was a point when you could hardly hear the dialogue during a certain scene. Some camera shots could’ve been closer to give a claustrophobic feel. Some good acting especially Matt Damon and Tom Holland. I felt the 3rd act was where it hit for me, I leaned up out of my seat for it. If not for that then this rating would be lower. The casting took it out for me at times too, oh well. The cyclops reveal scene reminded me of Batman Begins when Batman reveals himself to the criminals. Not his best movie but still decent at best."
The Odyssey: A Short Movie Review:— Star Carter III (@prezstar2) July 17, 2026
3.2 out of 5 ⭐️
Let’s keep it short and simple.
Musical score was good. There was a point when you could hardly hear the dialogue during a certain scene. Some camera shots could’ve been closer to give a claustrophobic feel. Some good acting…
Another user criticised the casting, posting, "Just saw The Odyssey. Sadly, the woke casting is far from my biggest issue with the movie. So in the opening, there are more genders and races on screen than minutes in the movie. Oh well. At least this makes The Odyssey more relatable right? More accessible to the audience?"
Just saw The Odyssey.— Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) July 16, 2026
Sadly, the woke casting is far from my biggest issue with the movie.
The film opens with Travis Scott, the rapper, as a bard.
Within the first minute, we also see Elliot Page as a Greek warrior. There's also an oriental and Indian warrior, too. And more… pic.twitter.com/M4sZWRMCU5
One more user added, "The casting in the Odyssey wasn’t just full woke….It was complete malpractice. Nolan has the woke mind virus clearly. What a shame man. The cinematography was truly insane. I will give him that. Nobody films a movie at his level. But the script was literally the worst and the acting was HORRIBLE."
The casting in the Odyssey wasn’t just full woke….— Josiah Novak (@josiahfitness) July 16, 2026
It was complete malpractice
Nolan has the woke mind virus clearly
What a shame man
The cinematography was truly insane. I will give him that
Nobody films a movie at his level
But the script was literally the worst and…
Social Media Remains Split
While critics have largely embraced The Odyssey as another landmark achievement for Christopher Nolan, reactions from audiences on X remain sharply divided. From viewers calling it a cinematic masterpiece to others questioning its pacing, dialogue and casting choices, the film has sparked intense debate online, suggesting that Nolan's ambitious take on Homer's classic is likely to remain a major talking point well beyond its opening weekend.
Frequently Asked Questions
How has Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' been received by audiences?
What positive aspects did viewers highlight about 'The Odyssey'?
Many viewers found the film visually stunning, an epic of astonishing scale with breathtaking craftsmanship. They praised its ability to capture themes from action and terror to redemption and love.
What criticisms did some viewers have about 'The Odyssey'?
Some viewers criticized the film's pacing, dialogue, and casting choices. Others reported issues like muffled dialogue or certain camera shots not meeting expectations.
Which actors and crew members received praise for their work in 'The Odyssey'?
Actors Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and John Leguizamo were specifically praised for their performances. Hoyte van Hoytema (cinematography) and Ludwig Göransson (score) were also highlighted for operating at the peak of their powers.