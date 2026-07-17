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English NewsEntertainmentMovies‘The Odyssey’ vs ‘Oppenheimer’: Can Christopher Nolan Break His Own Opening Day Record?

‘The Odyssey’ vs ‘Oppenheimer’: Can Christopher Nolan Break His Own Opening Day Record?

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' is eyeing a huge India opening this Friday. Robust advance bookings, led by premium screens, could make it one of Hollywood's biggest debuts in the country.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Projected Rs 20-25 crore opening; set to surpass 'Oppenheimer'.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has generated enormous excitement ahead of its theatrical release this Friday, with advance bookings indicating it could deliver one of the biggest opening days ever for a Hollywood film in India. As ticket sales continue to surge, particularly for premium formats, the epic is now widely expected to set new benchmarks at the Indian box office.

Advance Bookings Point To A Massive Opening

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. Based on the ancient Greek epic of the same name, the film has emerged as one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases of the year.

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According to Sacnilk, The Odyssey has already crossed Rs 7.5 crore in advance ticket sales for its opening day, including blocked seats. A significant share of bookings has come from IMAX, 4DX and other premium large-format screens, where tickets have been selling rapidly. Standard multiplex screenings have also witnessed a sharp rise in demand, reflecting strong interest from audiences across the country.

Trade analysts believe the momentum is likely to continue in the final hours before release, with spot bookings expected to further boost collections.

Can The Odyssey Outperform Oppenheimer?

On the back of its impressive pre-sales, The Odyssey is expected to comfortably cross Rs 20 crore gross on its opening day in India. If the current booking trend continues and walk-in audiences turn up in strong numbers, the film could even finish its first day with around Rs 25 crore gross.

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The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, giving it a broad nationwide reach. Combined with Nolan's immense popularity among Indian audiences and the strong demand for premium-format screenings, The Odyssey is also expected to enjoy a highly successful opening weekend.

For comparison, Nolan's Oppenheimer collected Rs 17.77 crore gross (Rs 14.58 crore net) on its opening day in India. With projections placing The Odyssey above the Rs 20 crore mark, the film is well positioned to surpass Oppenheimer's opening-day performance and register the biggest opening of Nolan's career in the Indian market.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which languages will

The Odyssey will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. This broad nationwide reach is expected to contribute to its successful opening weekend.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
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Hollywood The Odyssey Advance Bookings Christopher Nolan's
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