The Odyssey First Reactions Out; Christopher Nolan’s Greek Epic Is ‘A Filmmaking Feast’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey will release on July 17.

Film embraces Greek mythology, receiving praise for its ambition.

Cast performances, including Damon's, earned significant critical praise.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey had its world premiere in London on Monday, attended by the film’s cast and a select group of critics. Soon after, the first reactions poured in on social media - and they have been overwhelmingly positive. The critics have called the Greek epic about returning home a “pure cinema”, “a filmmaking feast”, and one of Nolan’s most ambitious achievements to date.

The Odyssey First Reactions

Film critic Perri Nemiroff hailed the film as “a filmmaking feast,” writing, “THE ODYSSEY is a filmmaking feast. A grand and gripping rendition of Homer’s epic, and one that feels uniquely Christopher Nolan. It’s sincerely hard to imagine any other filmmaker on the planet being able to bring that source material to screen with this much scale, scope and heart.”

Andrew J Salazar of Discussing Film described The Odyssey as “a staggering achievement,” saying Nolan fully embraces the horrors of Greek mythology while making the story resonate with modern audiences.

“THE ODYSSEY is a staggering achievement. It boasts spectacular & even terrifying set pieces that feel like Christopher Nolan fully embracing the horrors of Greek mythology. Yet, how he tastefully recontextualises the story for the modern day is what has kept my head buzzing,” he wrote on X.

Salazar added a few words on the film’s ending too. “In a world where pride, ego, & entitlement continue to fuel wars & endless bloodshed, Nolan uses Odysseus’ ancient tale as a channel to question what it would take for us to truly forgive our past sins. Epic and meditative in equal measure, the ending left me soaring with hope.”

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Phil de Semlyen of Time Out also praised the film, writing, “Believe the hype(rbole): The Odyssey is that film. Dense but accessible, packed with career-best work from the stacked cast - Samantha Morton is extraordinary - it’s a dizzying mix of craft and spectacle that’s built to last.”

Joshua Rothkopf of the Los Angeles Times called the film “pure cinema,” writing, “THE ODYSSEY is staggering. Earthy, ghostly, weighty, touched by humour and grandeur alike. It’s pure cinema. Obviously, the story is about returning home, but in a larger sense, this is also a return home to the robustly entertaining action movies that cinema was invented to tell.”

Steven Weintraub of Collider posted, “Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is INCREDIBLE. I’m really blown away by this film. Everything from the flawless performances to the way Nolan embraces the supernatural is just perfect.”

Film journalist Rachel Leishman also praised the film, calling it an epic adaptation that carries Nolan’s unmistakable filmmaking style.

“THE ODYSSEY is as epic as its source material, with that level of Christopher Nolan spark that makes it something special. It’s a story of love and loss and takes you on quite the journey in only the way Nolan knows how. Breathtaking, bold, and perfection,” she wrote.

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Film journalist Simon Thompson singled out the performances, especially that of Matt Damon. “Leading a stellar cast, Matt Damon gives Odysseus everything in a career-best powerhouse performance. Robert Pattinson is outstanding as Antinous and John Leguizamo’s Eumaeus is sublime,” he wrote.

About The Odyssey

Directed by Christopher Nolan, who also produced the film alongside Emma Thomas, The Odyssey is set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17. The epic stars Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Samantha Morton, and John Leguizamo.