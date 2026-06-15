The ‘Karz’ Curse? 9 Bollywood Films With Same Title Failed To Deliver A Single Hit In 28 Years

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bollywood title 'Karz' repeatedly linked to widespread box office failure.

Nine films featuring 'Karz' titles released over a 28-year period.

Many star-studded 'Karz' films, including a remake, flopped commercially.

Some 'Karz' films gained cult status, lacking significant box office success.

Hindi cinema has produced countless films over the decades, with several sharing the same title. However, one particular title has earned an unfortunate reputation among movie lovers and industry observers alike. When it comes to a film’s success, the storyline is not the only factor that matters. A title often plays a crucial role in attracting audiences and creating buzz ahead of release. The more memorable and appealing a title is, the greater its chances of drawing viewers to theatres. Yet, there is one title in Bollywood that has repeatedly been associated with disappointment at the box office.

Over a span of 28 years, nine films were released with the word ‘Karz’ in their titles. Despite featuring major stars and strong casts, most of these projects struggled commercially, leading many to label it Bollywood’s most unfortunate film title.

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Karz (1980)

The first film to carry the title Karz was released in 1980, starring Rishi Kapoor in the lead role alongside Tina Ambaniand Simi Garewal.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film recorded an India net collection of Rs 2.75 crore and failed to perform at the box office. However, its music became immensely popular, with songs such as Om Shanti Om and Ek Haseena Thi emerging as lasting favourites among audiences.

Although the film was initially a commercial disappointment, it later achieved cult classic status and remains one of Bollywood’s most remembered musical thrillers.

Doodh Ka Karz (1990)

Released in 1990, Doodh Ka Karz featured Jackie Shroff and Neelam Kothari in lead roles. The film was appreciated for its storyline, performances, and the on-screen chemistry between its stars.

Based on the lives of snake charmers, the movie also benefited from a well-received soundtrack. Despite these positives, it failed to make a significant impact at the box office. While some media reports describe it as a hit and others label it a flop, no definitive box office verdict is widely available.

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Pyar Ka Karz Bollywood’s Unluckiest Film (1990)

Another film carrying the ‘Karz’ title arrived in the same year. Pyar Ka Karz, starring Mithun Chakraborty, Dharmendra, Meenakshi Seshadri, and Neelam, was released in 1990.

Despite its star-studded cast, the film was unable to emerge as a blockbuster and failed to leave a major mark commercially.

Three ‘Karz’ Films Released In 1991 - All Failed

The trend continued in 1991, when three films featuring the word ‘Karz’ in their titles hit cinemas. Remarkably, all three struggled at the box office.

These included Karz Chukana Hai, Mahan Karz, and Khoon Ka Karz.

Among them, Khoon Ka Karz was one of the year's notable releases, featuring Vinod Khanna, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Dutt, and Dimple Kapadia. Despite the impressive ensemble cast, the film failed commercially.

According to information available online, the movie was produced on a budget of Rs 3.25 crore. It reportedly earned a gross collection of Rs 8.8 crore worldwide, including Rs 4 crore at the Indian box office.

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Karz: The Burden Of Truth (2002)

The title resurfaced in 2002 with Karz: The Burden of Truth, starring Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Shilpa Shetty in key roles.

The film turned out to be another major box office disappointment. As per Bollywood Hungama, it generated a worldwide business of Rs 13.44 crore, while its net collection stood at Rs 8.70 crore.

Karzzzz (2008)

The most recent film associated with the title arrived in 2008 with Karzzzz, starring Himesh Reshammiya and Urmila Matondkar.

The film was a remake of the 1980 classic. However, it too failed to replicate the original’s legacy. According to Bollywood Hungama, the movie collected Rs 10.34 crore in India.

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With nine films released over nearly three decades and most of them struggling to achieve commercial success, the ‘Karz’ title has often been viewed as one of Bollywood’s most unlucky names. While some of these films gained recognition for their music or later developed cult followings, box office success largely remained elusive.