Thamma Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Turns Vampire, Rashmika & Nawazuddin Add Magic

Maddock Films released the trailer for "Thamma," a horror-comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana as a vampire fighting evil.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 07:35 PM (IST)
The wait is finally over! After much anticipation, Maddock Films has dropped the trailer for its upcoming horror-comedy Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. Ever since the film was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for a glimpse, and the trailer has already created a buzz across social media with its perfect mix of horror, humor, and drama.

Thamma Trailer

The trailer opens with the terrifying Yakshasan, a vampire-like creature who appears to be the main antagonist of the story. It then shifts focus to Ayushmann Khurrana, who takes center stage after transforming into a vampire himself. Playing a fierce yet morally driven character, Ayushmann battles against evil forces to deliver justice to the innocent—a role fans are already raving about.

Rashmika Mandanna’s intriguing presence adds further depth to the story, while comedy veterans Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik bring their signature humor to the mix, ensuring the film stays true to its horror-comedy roots.

 

 
 
 
 
 
All About Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, following hits like Stree and Bhediya. The supporting cast includes Paresh Rawal, Faisal Malik, and others, with reports suggesting Varun Dhawan will make a cameo reprising his role from Bhediya. Rumors also hint at surprise appearances by other fan-favorite characters from the universe.

Plot and Release Date

The story reportedly follows a historian, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who sets out to uncover the mythological roots of vampires in Indian folklore. Told across two timelines—modern-day India and the ancient kingdom of Vijayanagar—the film weaves together mystery, horror, and a haunting tale of unfulfilled love.

Thamma is all set to hit theatres this Diwali on October 21, promising a perfect festive treat for fans of horror and comedy alike.

 

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 07:35 PM (IST)
Rashmika Mandanna Ayushmann Khurrana Thamma Trailer Thamma
