Thamma Review On X: Viewers Call Ayushmann–Rashmika’s Horror Comedy A Fresh But Flawed Ride

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna return to the big screen with Thamma — a horror-comedy that blends romance, blood, and laughter in equal measure. Released during the Diwali festivities, the film has quickly become a topic of discussion on social media. While some fans are praising its fresh storyline and strong performances, others feel the screenplay drags and the climax goes overboard.

Fans React to Thamma on X

Thamma, which delves into a vampire-inspired love story, opened to a mixed response on X (formerly Twitter). Viewers seem divided over the pacing, tone, and storytelling.

One user wrote,“FIRST HALF… Decent… Takes time to pick up but once it does, it gets better. #AyushmannKhurrana & #RashmikaMandanna are good… Supporting cast, visuals, and screenplay decent. Second half is the key.”

Another praised the storytelling, saying,“Thamma is an engaging mix of emotion, drama, and unpredictability. The first half builds slowly but sets the stage well, while the second half delivers an impressive payoff.”

#Thamma ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Most engaging Screenplay.Nicely connected dots between movies of #MHCU .The most satisfying part was the cameos.



Disappointing thing was nawaz impact was very low,but hopefully in future he will be used more.@amarkaushik @MaddockFilms made franchise very well — Abhishek Mahapatra (@AMahapatra90903) October 21, 2025

Praise for Performances

Many viewers highlighted Rashmika Mandanna’s natural screen presence and Ayushmann Khurrana’s effortless charm.

One post read,“What truly stands out is the unique storyline, told in a refreshing way. #RashmikaMandanna is a pleasant surprise — natural and heartfelt. #AyushmannKhurrana and #NawazuddinSiddiqui deliver power-packed performances that elevate every scene.”

Another wrote,“Rashmika! Rashmika! And only Rashmika! Impressive performance by her! Interval block is fantastic! #AyushmannKhurrana is good, #PareshRawal in his element. On to the second half!”

Mixed Opinions on Story and Pacing

Despite strong performances, not everyone was impressed. Several users pointed out pacing issues and an over-the-top climax.

“As a thriller concept, it’s watchable… but the screenplay feels bland with overdone twists. The climax feels stretched.”

“Decent emotional drama with a slow first half and a stronger second half. The story is fresh, but pacing could’ve been tighter.”

A few others were more critical: “DISAPPOINTMENT — Weakest Maddock Films project after Bhediya! Unbearable.”

#Thamma INTERVAL



DISAPPOINTMENT - Weakest film of @MaddockFilms after Bhediya!!

UNBEARABLE !!!! — Review Bollywood (@ReviewBollywoo1) October 21, 2025

Cameos and Comic Relief Stand Out

Some fans noted that the cameos were a highlight and added to the film’s fun factor. Others appreciated the humour, even if inconsistent.

“It’s a decent build-up with Betaal backstory. #RashmikaMandanna is cute, Ayushmann is fine. Jokes are hit and miss.”

Another said, “Delightfully spooky ride! Ayushmann & Rashmika shine with chemistry and wit. Some tonal issues, but overall, a solid Maddock film.”

About Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma marks the fifth instalment in Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe, following Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Munjya, and Stree 2 (both 2024).

The film follows Ayushmann Khurrana’s character, a man who unexpectedly turns into a vampire and falls in love with Rashmika Mandanna’s character — a romance that soon faces supernatural challenges. Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the antagonist, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, Thamma has been described as a “bloody love story.”

It released in theatres on October 21, 2025.