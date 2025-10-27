Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films has struck gold yet again with its latest addition to the popular Horror-Comedy Universe — Thamma. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film skillfully blends supernatural thrills with humour and heartfelt emotion. Even on its sixth day, the film continues to maintain impressive momentum at the box office.

Thamma Box Office Update

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Thamma showed strong performance on its first Sunday, earning ₹13 crore on day six, taking its total domestic collection to ₹91.70 crore.

The film, which opened on a high note during the Diwali weekend, saw a slight dip on weekdays but is now regaining pace over the weekend. On Sunday, Thamma recorded an overall 23.19% occupancy in Hindi.

Steady Growth and Weekend Boost

The film experienced a significant jump on its fifth day, collecting ₹13.1 crore, marking a 31% rise from the previous day’s ₹10 crore. This consistent growth indicates strong word-of-mouth and rising audience interest as the film continues its theatrical run.

On Saturday, Thamma also surpassed the lifetime box office earnings of Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya (₹68.99 crore). Earlier, it had overtaken Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, which had earned ₹60.35 crore.

Thamma Shines Globally

The supernatural comedy is performing exceptionally well overseas too. Within just five days, Thamma has crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide, cementing its status as another successful entry in Maddock’s growing horror-comedy franchise.

About Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma features Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as vampires, while Ayushmann Khurrana plays a journalist entangled in their bloody rivalry. The film also includes surprise cameos from characters belonging to the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe (MHCU) including Varun Dhawan.

Thamma marks the fifth instalment in Maddock’s horror-comedy lineup, following Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Munjya, and Stree 2 (both 2024). Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the film is described as a “bloody love story” and was released on October 21.