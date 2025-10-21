Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesThamma Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna Film Surpasses Stree, Bhediya

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror-comedy Thamma opened to a strong ₹24.87 crore on Day 1, surpassing Stree, Bhediya and Munjya, with positive word of mouth boosting collections.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 10:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thamma box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s latest release, Thamma, has kicked off its theatrical run on an impressive note. The horror-comedy, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and backed by Maddock Films, registered ₹24.87 crore on its opening day, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk (as of 9 p.m. Tuesday). The film marks the newest addition to Maddock’s expanding horror-comedy universe.

Thamma gets a good opening

The movie recorded an overall occupancy of 32.83% on Day 1, with a gradual rise in footfall through the day—morning shows started at 15.76%, while afternoon and evening shows climbed to 39.81% and 42.91%, respectively. Chennai led with the highest occupancy at 53%. The Telugu version, however, saw a modest turnout of 18.37%. Despite a relatively slow start, strong word of mouth helped boost collections by evening.

Interestingly, Thamma has managed to outpace the opening numbers of other Maddock horror-comedies like Bhediya (₹7.48 crore), Stree (₹6.82 crore), and Munjya (₹4 crore). The film’s biggest box-office rival this week, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, lagged behind with an estimated ₹2.85 crore.

Thamma review

Thamma has received good reviews from critics and moviegoers. In its review, ABP Live wrote, “Thamma stands out as a refreshing experiment in mainstream Hindi cinema. If you’re tired of the same formulaic Bollywood films, this one’s a welcome change. It blends horror and comedy seamlessly, keeping the audience hooked from the start. Thamma is a fun, original entertainer — not quite a typical horror-comedy, but a film with its own distinct flavor. With strong performances, engaging writing, and a festive mood, it’s the kind of movie that guarantees a good time this Diwali."

Apart from Ayushmann and Rashmika, Thamma also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in crucial roles. The film released in theatres on October 21 and is expected to maintain steady momentum over its opening weekend.

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 10:39 PM (IST)
Thamma
