Thama Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna Face Vampire Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Thama teaser out: After weeks of speculation fueled by cryptic posters, Maddock Films has finally dropped the teaser of its upcoming release 'Thama'. Marketed as a “bloody love story,” the film promises an intense blend of romance, horror, and suspense, leaving audiences buzzing with anticipation.

Unveiled on Tuesday, the teaser opens with Ayushmann Khurrana’s voice asking, “Will you be able to live without me for 100 years?” to which Rashmika Mandanna responds, “Not even for a moment.” Their tender exchange quickly unravels into chaos with glimpses of a menacing antagonist and Rashmika seen screaming in anguish.

The teaser also features Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles, while Malaika Arora makes a glamorous appearance in a special song. Just as the romance turns into a fierce struggle for survival, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s spine-chilling entry as the villain steals the spotlight in the closing moments.

The makers shared the teaser with the caption: “Fear has never been this powerful, and love has never been this BLOODY! This Diwali, brace yourself for the first-ever love story in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. Step into the world of Thama — a cinematic experience like no other — storming into cinemas worldwide.”

Fan reactions

Fans were quick to shower the teaser with excitement. One commented, “I’m excited for Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a villain vampire.” Another user wrote, “This Diwali is gonna be crazy! Ayushmann seems so perfect for such a genre.” Many called it the “biggest blockbuster of the year”, while another cheekily added, “Malaika just casually raising the temperature.”

Character reveals

Earlier posters introduced Ayushmann as Alok – “Insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed” (the last hope of humanity), Rashmika as Tadaka – “Roshni ki pehli kiran” (the first ray of light), and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan – “Andhere ka badshah” (the king of darkness).

About Thama

Part of Maddock’s expanding Horror-Comedy Universe, which kicked off with 'Stree' (2018) and later included 'Bhediya' (2022), 'Munjya' (2024), and 'Stree 2' (2024), Thama marks the fourth film in the franchise. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the movie is slated for a grand Diwali 2025 release.