Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesThama Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna Face Vampire Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Thama Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna Face Vampire Nawazuddin Siddiqui

After weeks of speculation fueled by cryptic posters, Maddock Films has finally dropped the teaser of its upcoming release 'Thama'.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 12:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thama teaser out: After weeks of speculation fueled by cryptic posters, Maddock Films has finally dropped the teaser of its upcoming release 'Thama'. Marketed as a “bloody love story,” the film promises an intense blend of romance, horror, and suspense, leaving audiences buzzing with anticipation.

Thama teaser

Unveiled on Tuesday, the teaser opens with Ayushmann Khurrana’s voice asking, “Will you be able to live without me for 100 years?” to which Rashmika Mandanna responds, “Not even for a moment.” Their tender exchange quickly unravels into chaos with glimpses of a menacing antagonist and Rashmika seen screaming in anguish.

The teaser also features Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles, while Malaika Arora makes a glamorous appearance in a special song. Just as the romance turns into a fierce struggle for survival, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s spine-chilling entry as the villain steals the spotlight in the closing moments.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

The makers shared the teaser with the caption: “Fear has never been this powerful, and love has never been this BLOODY! This Diwali, brace yourself for the first-ever love story in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. Step into the world of Thama — a cinematic experience like no other — storming into cinemas worldwide.”

Fan reactions

Fans were quick to shower the teaser with excitement. One commented, “I’m excited for Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a villain vampire.” Another user wrote, “This Diwali is gonna be crazy! Ayushmann seems so perfect for such a genre.” Many called it the “biggest blockbuster of the year”, while another cheekily added, “Malaika just casually raising the temperature.”

Character reveals

Earlier posters introduced Ayushmann as Alok – “Insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed” (the last hope of humanity), Rashmika as Tadaka – “Roshni ki pehli kiran” (the first ray of light), and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan – “Andhere ka badshah” (the king of darkness).

About Thama

Part of Maddock’s expanding Horror-Comedy Universe, which kicked off with 'Stree' (2018) and later included 'Bhediya' (2022), 'Munjya' (2024), and 'Stree 2' (2024), Thama marks the fourth film in the franchise. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the movie is slated for a grand Diwali 2025 release.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 12:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Rashmika Mandanna Ayushmann Khurrana Thama
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi News: Yamuna River in Delhi Flows Above Danger Mark, Water Level Slowly Falls | ABP NEWS
Delhi News: Yamuna River in Delhi Flows Above Danger Mark, Water Level Slowly Falls | ABP NEWS
World
Zelenskyy, Putin Meeting 'Within Next 2 Weeks' As Ukraine Pushes For 'Unconditional' Talks With Russia
Zelenskyy, Putin Meeting 'Within Next 2 Weeks' As Ukraine Pushes For 'Unconditional' Talks With Russia
Business
Semiconductors Are The New Oil: Here’s Why Trump Tariffs On Chips Could Cost The World Dearly
Chips Under Tariff Threat: How Trump’s Semiconductor Plan Could Disrupt Everyday Life
Entertainment
Faissal Khan Salutes Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Says Ranbir Kapoor Animal Echoes His Family Struggles
Faissal Khan Says Ranbir Kapoor Animal Echoes His Family Struggles: 'Salute Karta Hu Sandeep Reddy Vanga...'
Advertisement

Videos

Parliament Session Erupts As Opposition Protests Alleged Vote Theft, Demands Discussion
NDA Seeks Consensus For CP Radhakrishnan As Vice President, Opposition Likely To Field Candidate
Viral News: Major Incidents Reported Across India From Gorakhpur Accident To Ludhiana Drug Mafia Violence
PM Modi Engages With Sudhanshu Shukla On His Space Journey And Inspirational Experiences
Trump And Zelensky Meet At White House, Signal Push For Peace Talks And Possible Trilateral Meeting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Turning Study Abroad Dreams Into Reality: What Needs to Change For Indian Students
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget