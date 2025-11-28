The much-anticipated Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, finally arrived in theatres today, and early reviews from critics have been largely positive. While the film’s narrative intensity has sparked some debate, most critics have praised the lead pair’s emotionally charged performances and A.R. Rahman’s evocative music, calling it a compelling watch despite its flaws.

Set in the mystical lanes and restless rhythm of Benaras, Aanand L. Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein unravels the turbulent love story of Shankar and Mukti, two individuals drawn together by destiny but pulled apart by their own choices.

Dhanush slips into the role of Shankar, a man ruled entirely by emotion, while Kriti Sanon plays Mukti, whose decisions steer the narrative into a clash between affection and obsession. A.R. Rahman’s music underscores the film’s emotional core, and the viral teaser that dropped ahead of release had already set expectations high. Now that the film is finally out, viewers are sharing their verdict.

Social media reacts to Tere Ishk Mein

The initial wave of reactions online has been largely favourable, especially for the lead performances and Rahman’s soundtrack. The storyline, however, has sparked debate, with audiences split over its portrayal of intense, chaotic romance — but many agree that the acting lifts the film.

Fans of both stars have been vocal. One user said, “Bloody hell, as a Dhanush and Kriti fan, I really enjoyed this movie. Watching Dhanush go completely bonkers in love is a whole genre in itself and I’ll fall for it every single time. Both of them have delivered standout performances. There is an unexpected 🔥cameo in the second half.”

Another viewer wrote, “All these STK, Tamasha, especially the hopeless Saiyaara kids, are about to be traumatised after watching #TereIshkMein. The film has magically captured the essence of being in love & how it consumes not just the lovers but everyone bound to them.”

Kriti Sanon, in particular, has earned rave reviews. A comment read, “If you watch #TereIshkMein for one reason, let it be Kriti Sanon’s performance. She didn’t act, she lived it. She carries the entire emotional weight of the film on her shoulders. The movie has its flaws but Kriti’s acting makes it worth watching.”

Dhanush’s explosive intensity hasn’t gone unnoticed either. One viewer posted, “#TereIshkMein tries to undo #Ranjhanaa, brings female perspective into toxic romance. Predictable & tad slow 1st half & drama truly kicks in 2nd half. But the last act loses grip & logic. Few good scenes but overall lacks conviction. #Dhanush is FIRE, #KritiSanon is TERRIFIC!”

And as one comment summed it up: “A winner loading for Dhanush in Bollywood.”

Early box office buzz

With no big releases crowding the weekend, Tere Ishk Mein enjoys an open runway, and strong early reactions suggest the film could post an impressive opening. Backed by powerful performances from Kriti and Dhanush and Rahman’s evocative score, audiences appear satisfied despite the uneven storytelling.

Tere Ishk Mein review

An excerpt from ABP Live's review of the film reads, "If you walk in hoping for the poetic charm of Raanjhanaa, you won’t find it here. But if you want a raw, unfiltered look at how love can turn into madness—and how madness can destroy even the strongest souls—this film digs right into that fire.

The war backdrop, the emotional turmoil of a uniformed officer, the father-son dynamic, and the lingering shadow of a love that never healed all come together in a story that travels from Ladakh to Delhi to Banaras." Read more here.