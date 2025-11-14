Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tere Ishk Mein Trailer: Dhanush Returns As The Betrayed Lover, Fans Call It '90s Diljala Aashiq'

Tere Ishk Mein Trailer: Dhanush Returns As The Betrayed Lover, Fans Call It ‘90s Diljala Aashiq’

Dhanush reunites with Aanand L Rai in Tere Ishk Mein, playing a heartbroken lover who spirals into rage after Kriti Sanon’s Mukti leaves him. The fiery trailer has fans calling it “Saiyaara ka baap.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 10:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The much-anticipated trailer of Aanand L Rai’s new romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein has finally dropped, marking his reunion with Dhanush 12 years after their cult hit Raanjhanaa.

Tere Ishk Mein trailer

The film features Dhanush in the role of a volatile, impulsive young man whose world turns upside down when he falls deeply for Kriti Sanon’s Mukti. Their relationship sparks in college hallways and carefree bike rides, but the equation shifts when Mukti decides to move on and marry someone else.

The heartbreak pushes him into a downward spiral, fuelling a rage so intense that he vows to reduce “entire Delhi” to ashes. As their lives fall apart — she drowning in alcohol, he somehow becoming a pilot — the narrative takes on a fiery, old-school ‘90s jilted-lover tone, something fans are already celebrating.

 
 
 
 
 
Trailer reactions

Early viewers wasted no time flooding the comments section with praise. “Kriti's acting skills are phenomenal..and Dhanush as always keeping us glued to the screens,” one fan wrote. Another excitedly declared, “Bhai saiyaara ka baap loading ho raha hai 28th November ko.”

Some also pointed out how different Dhanush’s character feels compared to his role in Raanjhanaa. “Thanks to Anand L Rai, Hero was not shown as a typical unemployed boy from UP (which he mostly is not). Career oriented and not typically Devdas type boys are no more... a lot has changed now,” noted a user.

Another viewer chimed in, “Sayyara or deewaniyat wale bacho ko bolo ye hoti h movie.”

Tere Ishk Mein hits theatres on November 28, bringing Dhanush and Kriti Sanon together on screen for the first time.

Dhanush's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Dhanush is also busy shooting for his upcoming project, tentatively titled D54. Filming began in July under Por Thozhil director Vignesh Raja, with photos from the pooja ceremony — attended by Asuran filmmaker Vetrimaaran — generating buzz among fans.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 10:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kriti Sanon Dhanush Tere Ishk Mein
