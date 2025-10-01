Tere Ishk Mein Teaser: Passion, Violence And Toxic Love Unfold With Dhanush & Kriti Sanon

Tere Ishk Mein Teaser Out: After the success of Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021), actor Dhanush and filmmaker Aanand L Rai are joining hands once again for an intense new love story titled Tere Ishk Mein.

The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead, promises to explore the darker shades of passion, obsession, and unrequited love — reminiscent of the raw emotional depth that made Raanjhanaa unforgettable.

A Teaser Packed With Intensity

The teaser opens at Kriti Sanon’s character’s haldi ceremony. Shock spreads across her face when a bruised Dhanush walks in. He reveals that he had gone to the Ganga to immerse his father’s ashes and brought back gangajal with him. He then pointedly asks her to wash away her sins before stepping into a new married life — before pouring the holy water on her.

The teaser then rewinds to their early days of love — passionate, wild, and destructive. We see Dhanush thrashing a miscreant with a whip, Kriti drowning her sorrows in alcohol and cigarettes, and both sharing sinister smiles as if bound by a toxic cycle of love and pain.

The teaser closes with a chilling moment where Dhanush prays to Lord Shankar, wishing that Kriti gives birth to a son — so that one day, she understands the torment men endure when their hearts are broken.

Revisiting Raanjhanaa’s Controversial Themes

Back in 2013, Raanjhanaa drew criticism for glorifying stalking through Dhanush’s character Kundan, who relentlessly pursued Sonam Kapoor’s Zoya despite her rejections. With Tere Ishk Mein, Dhanush and Aanand L Rai seem to take that same volatile energy of unrequited love and amplify it further, making the narrative even more unsettling and layered.

The Dream Team Behind the Scenes

The film not only reunites Dhanush and Rai but also brings back two key collaborators from Raanjhanaa: Himanshu Sharma, the screenwriter behind all of Rai’s directorials including Tanu Weds Manu, Zero (2018), Atrangi Re, and Raksha Bandhan (2022).

A.R. Rahman, the legendary composer who gave us timeless tracks from Raanjhanaa (Tum Tak, Piya Milenge, Banarasiya) and Atrangi Re (Rait Zara Si, Chaka Chak).

Lyricist Irshad Kamil also reunites with Rahman, reviving a celebrated partnership that has previously given Bollywood gems like Rockstar (2011) and Highway (2015).

Release Date

Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, Tere Ishk Mein is set to release in cinemas on November 28, 2025.