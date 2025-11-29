Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Aanand L Rai’s latest romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, has kicked off its theatrical journey with an impressive day-one performance, setting high expectations for the days ahead.

Backed by strong advance bookings and a trailer that generated instant momentum online, the film drew large crowds as it hit cinemas. Early estimates indicate that the audience response has been overwhelmingly positive, especially from fans waiting for Dhanush’s return to Bollywood.

Box Office: Tere Ishk Mein Races Ahead of Major 2025 Releases

As per numbers reported by Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein collected ₹16.50 crore on its opening day, outperforming major 2025 releases like Jolly LLB 3 (₹12 crore) and Sitaare Zameen Par (₹10.70 crore). The film registered 25.77% Hindi occupancy and 20.84% Tamil occupancy, marking a strong start across markets.

Notably, the film has also delivered the highest Bollywood opening of Dhanush’s career, giving him a powerful comeback moment in the Hindi industry.

Dhanush Returns to Hindi Cinema After Years

Tere Ishk Mein marks Dhanush’s big-screen return to Bollywood after more than a decade. His last theatrical release in Hindi was Aanand L. Rai’s Raanjhanaa. He later collaborated with the director once again for Atrangi Re, which debuted on OTT in 2021.

With Tere Ishk Mein, the actor reunites with Rai and explores intense emotional terrain — something that has long been considered his strength as a performer.

Plot, Cast, and Music

The film follows Dhanush as a volatile and impulsive young man who falls deeply for Kriti Sanon’s Mukti during their college years. However, when she chooses to marry someone else, their world collapses into chaos. The story delves into the deep, consuming, and unpredictable layers of their relationship — a love that challenges time and destiny.

Produced by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions, the film is directed by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, with a screenplay by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav.

The soundtrack, composed by A.R. Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, has already become a major talking point, adding to the film’s growing appeal.

Positive Word of Mouth Signals a Strong Weekend Ahead

Early feedback suggests that the film could sustain its momentum and emerge as one of the bigger romantic hits of the year. If the current trend holds, Tere Ishk Mein may continue its impressive box-office journey through the weekend and beyond.