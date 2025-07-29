Mohit Suri’s 'Saiyaara', produced by Yash Raj Films, has taken the box office by storm and become one of the year's biggest hits. Starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the romantic musical has struck a deep chord with younger audiences, with several viral videos showing moviegoers visibly emotional, some even crying and cheering loudly in theatres.

But while fans are celebrating the film’s emotional resonance, a recent podcast episode stirred controversy by suggesting the audience reactions might not be genuine.

Were audiences paid ₹500 to cry during Saiyaara?

On an episode of The Asymmetric Crew podcast, featuring Shantanu from The Barber Shop, one speaker claimed that the emotional scenes inside theatres might be manufactured.

“What's happening with this ridiculous Saiyaara movie? The producer of this movie, in my view, has paid ₹500 in dehadi to lots of these Gen-Z young folks to go into these theatres and put on emotional performances of crying… This is how the movie is getting promoted by the way. The whole world has now become a bunch of performers,” he alleged.

The comment quickly sparked outrage online, with many calling it a baseless attack on the film’s success.

Tanishaa Mukerji claps back at Saiyaara craze being called paid

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji, known for speaking her mind, didn’t stay silent. Responding directly in the comment section of the podcast reel, she defended the film and called out the negativity.

“Completely disagree. Times are changing and these people are stuck in the past. Love and appreciate the new. And honestly, what rubbish is this man saying? Does he know anything for a fact. He is using the phenomenon of Saiyaara to get views by talking negatively.”

She further questioned the criticism of genuine emotional reactions from the audience.

“If people are reacting to a film what is so wrong about that. Just because he cannot relate doesn’t mean the younger generation doesn’t either. Every generation is different. This is India. We react. Go watch the film, see how the audiences are moved. Then talk. This is just Bollywood bashing! Brands just have to find new ways to connect to their audiences!” she added.

Saiyaara box office

Released on July 18, Saiyaara opened to strong advance bookings, pulling in ₹9.39 crore before its first show hit the screens. Since then, the film has raked in over ₹250 crore at the domestic box office. Produced by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani, the film marks a major win for the banner’s fresh talent strategy.