Sunny Deol's 'Suryaa' Teaser Out On His Birthday, Fans Say 'Film Will Create Havoc'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deol fights patient exploitation; fans predict a blockbuster.

Sunny Deol has given fans a special birthday treat with the release of the teaser for his upcoming film Suryaa. Packed with intense dialogues and a hard-hitting storyline, the teaser shows the actor taking on alleged malpractices in the medical system. Fans are already loving his powerful avatar and believe the film could make a strong impact.

Sharing the teaser on his birthday, Sunny Deol wrote, “They thought it was his end, but for Suryaa, this is just the beginning. Watch, think, stay alert, and fight if something is wrong. Watch Kamal Mukut's Suryaa: From the End to the Beginning in theatres on November 20.”

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Suryaa Teaser: Sunny Deol Questions Medical System

The 1-minute-and-17-second teaser opens with Sunny Deol questioning the blind faith people place in doctors, often considering them God and trusting them with their lives. But what happens when that trust is broken? Sunny's character highlights how patients visiting hospitals with minor illnesses are allegedly charged bills worth Rs 5 lakh and made to undergo as many as 25 tests. He further questions a system where, instead of prescriptions, patients are allegedly given commission-driven treatments.

“Doctors write commissions, not prescriptions,” his character suggests, raising questions about how long people will continue to tolerate such practices. The teaser also features a girl named Khushi who falls ill and is admitted to a hospital, where she undergoes several tests. As the story unfolds, Sunny Deol emerges in an intense avatar, ready to fight against the alleged exploitation of patients. With its hard-hitting dialogues and a socially relevant subject, Suryaa appears to bring a serious issue to the big screen.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Fans Love Sunny Deol's Powerful Avatar

The teaser has received an enthusiastic response from fans, with many predicting that Sunny Deol's film will create havoc at the box office. One user commented, “This film will definitely create havoc.”

Another wrote, “It's going to be a blockbuster. Sunny Paaji's movie!” A third fan expressed excitement, saying, “That's more like it, Sunny Paaji! I've been waiting for this film.”

Another commented, “This is exactly what we wanted.” One user also praised the film, calling it a powerful blockbuster and adding that only Bollywood could bring such reality to the big screen, especially with Sunny Deol in an action-packed role.

Apart from Suryaa, Sunny Deol has several exciting projects lined up, including Gabru and Ramayana. In Ramayana, the actor will reportedly be seen portraying Lord Hanuman.