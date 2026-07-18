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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesBefore Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol Returns To The Big Screen As His Three Blockbusters Get Re-Released

Before Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol Returns To The Big Screen As His Three Blockbusters Get Re-Released

Ahead of Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol's iconic films Damini, Ghatak and Ghayal are returning to theatres through a special PVR INOX retrospective. Check the re-release dates.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Three Sunny Deol classics re-release celebrating his iconic legacy.
  • PVR INOX screens Damini, Ghatak, Ghayal starting July 24.
  • Their new film Batwara 1947 releases on August 14.

Sunny Deol fans have a reason to celebrate as three of the actor's biggest blockbuster films are set to return to theatres ahead of his much-awaited period drama Batwara 1947. The re-release will give audiences a chance to experience Sunny Deol and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's iconic collaborations once again on the big screen. PVR INOX is bringing back the trio of classics  Damini, Ghatak and Ghayal as part of a special three-week retrospective. The initiative will begin with Damini on July 24 , followed by Ghatak on July 31, and will conclude with the re-release of Ghayal on August 7 . The special screenings will lead up to the theatrical release of Batwara 1947, which marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi after several years. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on August 14 .

A Celebration Of Sunny Deol And Rajkumar Santoshi's Iconic Legacy

Announcing the special retrospective on July 17, PVR INOX shared a message inviting audiences to revisit the memorable classics before watching Batwara 1947. The move aims to celebrate the powerful combination of action, emotion and storytelling that defined Sunny Deol's golden era.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PVR Cinemas (@pvrcinemas_official)

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The three films were not only major box office successes but also earned widespread critical acclaim and several prestigious awards. Damini won Rajkumar Santoshi the Filmfare Award for Best Director, while Sunny Deol received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his memorable portrayal of lawyer Govind Srivastava.

Meanwhile, Ghayal, which marked Santoshi's directorial debut, became one of the biggest films of its time. Sunny Deol won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor and a Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards for his powerful performance. The film also earned Santoshi the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Batwara 1947 Marks A Grand Reunion After Years

Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi are now returning with Batwara 1947, a film inspired by Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamyai Nai. Produced in association with Aamir Khan Productions, the film explores the emotional complexities surrounding the Partition era.

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Sunny Deol plays the character of Sikandar Mirza, while Preity Zinta is making her comeback to the big screen with the project. The film also features Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh and Karan Deol in key roles.

With Santosh Sivan's cinematography and A.R. Rahman's music, featuring lyrics by Javed Akhtar, Batwara 1947 promises to be a visually and musically rich cinematic experience. The film will arrive in theatres on August 14, following the special re-release celebration of Sunny Deol's unforgettable classics.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Sunny Deol films are returning to theatres?

Damini, Ghatak, and Ghayal are being re-released. This initiative by PVR INOX celebrates the iconic collaborations between Sunny Deol and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi.

When will the classic Sunny Deol films be re-released?

Damini will re-release on July 24, Ghatak on July 31, and Ghayal on August 7. These special screenings lead up to the theatrical release of Batwara 1947.

What is the reason for re-releasing these classic films?

The re-release aims to celebrate the powerful combination of action, emotion, and storytelling from Sunny Deol's golden era. It also builds anticipation for his new film, Batwara 1947.

When is Sunny Deol's new film, Batwara 1947, scheduled for release?

Batwara 1947 is scheduled to hit cinemas on August 14. This film marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi after several years.

What is Batwara 1947 about and who are some of its cast members?

Batwara 1947 explores emotional complexities of the Partition era, inspired by Asghar Wajahat's play. Sunny Deol plays Sikandar Mirza, with Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal also starring.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
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Sunny Deol Damini Reunion Rajkumar Santoshi Ghatak Ghayal Batwara 1947
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