Comedian Sunil Grover once again proved why he is a master of mimicry, leaving viewers in stitches with his spot-on Aamir Khan act in a new promotional video. After winning applause — and even a nod of approval from Aamir himself — for his performance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sunil ups the ante with a comic showdown against the superstar to determine who the ‘real’ Aamir Khan is. Needless to say, chaos — and laughter — follow.

Sunil Grover pranks Vir Das as Aamir Khan

The freshly released promo for Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos opens with Vir Das arriving at Aamir Khan’s office ahead of the film’s release. To his surprise, he finds Sunil Grover seated in the producer’s chair, effortlessly embodying Aamir’s mannerisms and voice.

Initially taken aback, Vir questions his identity. Sunil, unfazed, assures him that he is indeed Aamir Khan. When Vir points out a slight difference in appearance, Sunil brushes it off with a straight-faced, “I have been working out.”

Staying firmly in character, Sunil heaps praise on Vir, saying, “I am so proud of you, man. What a picture you have made, Happy Patel. Raj Kapoor, Nolan ke baad, Vir Das. You know I am telling you.” He then surprises Vir with a cheque, adding, “Your film is a superhit. It’s a bonus cheque — please take it, don’t refuse. It’s my experience. If the picture doesn’t turn out to be a superhit, then I am not Aamir Khan. Oscar, Oscar, Oscar.”

The gag escalates when Sunil hands Vir another cheque, declaring, “Here, take this cheque for the sequel. I really want to make it. Now don’t cry, otherwise I’ll start crying too.” Moments later, the real Aamir Khan walks in, visibly confused by the scene unfolding in his office. As Vir points at him and asks, “Who are you?”, Aamir fires back, “Ghajni ban gaya hai tu (Have you lost your memory)? I’ll punch you. I am Aamir, your producer.”

What follows is a riotous face-off, with both men insisting they are the real Aamir Khan. Vir eventually concludes that Aamir is actually Sunil impersonating the superstar for fame. When Aamir summons security to have Sunil thrown out, the comedian wins them over too — by handing them cheques. Fully convinced, the guards escort Aamir Khan out of his own office, sealing the prank’s punchline.

The clip quickly spread across social media, drawing amused reactions from fans. One comment read, “The Ghajini revenge is sweet.” For context, in Ghajini, Asin’s character initially hires an actor — played by Sunil — to pose as her boyfriend Sanjay Singhania, only to drop him after Aamir’s character mocks his acting. Others praised Sunil’s comic timing and accuracy, with comments like “Sunil Grover’s impression is way too on point,” “This is gold,” and “This is such a masterpiece, LMAO.”

About Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

Directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri and co-written by Amogh Ranadive, the comedy-drama turns the popular “India is not for beginners” meme on its head, portraying the country as a place where chaos, confusion and humour coexist. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film also features cameo appearances by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan, and is set to hit theatres on January 16.