Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karuppu dominates box office, crossing ₹50 crore net.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do shows growth, earns ₹21 crore gross.

Raja Shivaji crosses ₹100 crore India gross, growing steadily.

Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2 maintain strong global collections.

It turned out to be a high energy weekend at the box office, with several films showing momentum both in India and overseas. While some titles surged ahead with impressive growth, others struggled to keep pace despite the Sunday boost. At the centre of it all stood Karuppu, which tightened its grip on the charts with remarkable numbers.

But how did the rest fare, and who truly owned the weekend?

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Karuppu Day 3 Box Office Collection

The biggest story of the weekend belongs to Karuppu, which has now crossed the Rs 50 crore net milestone in India. On Day 3 alone, the film pulled in Rs 28.35 crore, marking a solid 17.4% jump from the previous day’s Rs 24.15 crore.

Running across 6,843 shows, the film has pushed its total India gross to Rs 78.75 crore, with net collections standing at Rs 68.00 crore. Overseas performance has been equally strong, adding Rs 13.00 crore on Day 3 and taking its international tally to Rs 42.00 crore. With this, the worldwide gross now stands at an impressive Rs 120.75 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Day 3 Box Office Collection

There was noticeable growth for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do as well. The film registered Rs 7.75 crore on Day 3, a significant 34.8% rise from Rs 5.75 crore the day before.

Screened across 6,350 shows, its India gross has reached Rs 21.00 crore, with net collections at Rs 17.50 crore. Overseas, it added Rs 1.25 crore on Sunday, pushing its global total to Rs 24.25 crore.

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Aakhri Sawal Day 3 Box Office Collection

Aakhri Sawal recorded a slower but steady climb. Its Day 3 earnings stood at Rs 0.80 crore, reflecting a 6.7% increase from Rs 0.75 crore.

The film has so far earned Rs 2.34 crore gross in India, with net collections at Rs 1.95 crore. Overseas figures remain limited, with Rs 0.40 crore total, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 2.74 crore.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Day 10 Box Office Collection

Now in its second weekend, Daadi Ki Shaadi appears to be slowing down. On its second Sunday, the film collected Rs 0.49 crore gross and Rs 0.43 crore net across 387 shows, with occupancy at 27.0%.

Facing stiff competition, the film is nearing saturation. Its worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 6.86 crore, with net collections at Rs 6.24 crore.

Raja Shivaji Day 17 Box Office Collection

A major milestone was achieved by Raja Shivaji, which crossed Rs 100 crore in India gross collections. On Day 17, the film earned Rs 3.45 crore, reflecting a strong 27.8% increase from the previous day.

Its total India gross now stands at Rs 100.07 crore, while net collections have reached Rs 84.55 crore, marking it as one of the steady performers in the current box office cycle.

Patriot Day 17 Box Office Collection

Despite the advantage of a Sunday, Patriot witnessed an unusual slowdown. On its 17th day, the film recorded its lowest earnings so far.

Its India gross now stands at Rs 35.53 crore, while the worldwide total has reached Rs 79.78 crore. Notably, overseas markets contribute a significant 52.21% share to its global earnings.

Bhooth Bangla Day 31 Box Office Collection

Continuing its consistent run, Bhooth Bangla posted Rs 1.90 crore on Day 31, marking a 35.7% rise from the previous day.

With India gross collections at Rs 199.63 crore and net at Rs 168.35 crore, the film is inching closer to the Rs 250 crore worldwide milestone. Its overseas earnings stand at Rs 53.50 crore, taking the global total to Rs 253.13 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 60 Box Office Collection

Even after 60 days, Dhurandhar: The Revenge remains a box office juggernaut. The film has amassed a staggering Rs 1,798.24 crore worldwide, including Rs 1,371.57 crore from India and Rs 426.67 crore overseas.

On its latest Sunday run, it added Rs 0.84 crore gross and Rs 0.74 crore net across 436 shows, with an occupancy rate of 32.8%.

Sunday Box Office Verdict

When the numbers are laid side by side, the verdict becomes hard to dispute. Karuppu dominated the weekend with a Day 3 surge of 17.4% and a worldwide total of Rs 120.75 crore, making it the clear frontrunner in terms of momentum and audience pull.

In terms of overall scale, Bhooth Bangla continues to flex its staying power with Rs 253.13 crore globally, while Dhurandhar: The Revenge remains untouchable with its massive Rs 1,798.24 crore lifetime haul.

Among newer releases, Karuppu leads convincingly, while Raja Shivaji holds strong with its Rs 100 crore milestone and steady 27.8% growth. On the flip side, Patriot saw a dip despite Sunday advantage, signalling weakening traction.