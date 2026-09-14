Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay-Saif's 'Haiwaan' struggled, collecting ₹7.35 crore in three days.

'Mirzapur The Movie' collected ₹13.25 crore, total ₹184.70 crore.

'Hanuman Ansh' led Sunday with ₹22.50 crore earnings.

Its overall India net collection reached ₹214.63 crore.

Sunday brought a mixed picture at the box office, with some films recording a noticeable jump while others continued to struggle. Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's latest crime thriller Haiwaan failed to turn the weekend into a much-needed boost, while Mirzapur The Movie continued its strong run. Hanuman Ansh, meanwhile, delivered the biggest Sunday figure among the films mentioned, adding another impressive number to its long theatrical journey.

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'Haiwaan' Day 3 Box Office Collection

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's crime thriller Haiwaan has had a difficult start at the box office. The film opened with just Rs 3 crore on its first day, but its earnings began slipping from the very next day. It collected Rs 2.50 crore on its second day, showing that the initial response had not translated into stronger weekend momentum.

According to Sacnilk's early trend report, Haiwaan earned Rs 1.85 crore net on its third day of release. Its three-day India net collection now stands at Rs 7.35 crore, while its total gross collection has reached Rs 8.80 crore.

'Mirzapur The Movie' Day 10 Box Office Collection

Mirzapur The Movie continues to attract audiences even in its second week. The film registered another strong performance on its second Sunday, taking its 10-day total further towards the Rs 200 crore mark.

As per Sacnilk's early trend report, the film earned Rs 13.25 crore net on its 10th day. With this addition, its India net collection has climbed to Rs 184.70 crore, while its overall gross collection stands at Rs 220.04 crore.

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'Hanuman Ansh' Day 38 Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh continues to make a strong impact at the box office, with the devotional drama showing remarkable staying power well into its sixth week. The film recorded another striking figure on its 38th day, which was its sixth Sunday.

According to Sacnilk's early trend report, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 22.50 crore net in India on its 38th day. Its overall India net collection has now reached Rs 214.63 crore. Overseas, the film added Rs 5 crore on the same day, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 14.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has consequently risen to Rs 268.05 crore.