Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana neared ₹950 crore India net collection.

Dhanush's OM maintained strong opening weekend box office hold.

Godzilla Minus Zero saw gradual growth; Suriya's Seen improved.

Amit Sadh's Pratap struggled significantly, collecting minimal earnings.

Sunday usually brings a boost to theatrical collections as more moviegoers head to cinemas during the weekend holiday. November 22 was no different, with several films improving their box-office earnings. Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana continued its impressive run, moving closer to the Rs 950 crore mark in India, while Dhanush's OM maintained a strong hold during its opening weekend. Meanwhile, Godzilla Minus Zero witnessed gradual growth, and Suriya's Scene added to its impressive third-week collection. However, Amit Sadh's Pratap struggled to attract audiences. Here's how the films performed on Sunday.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 18

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana continued its successful theatrical run on its third Sunday. The mythological epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has already crossed the Rs 900 crore mark in India and is now approaching another major milestone.

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the film collected Rs 35.60 crore on Day 18, November 22. This marked an improvement over its Saturday earnings and took its total India net collection to Rs 942.75 crore in 18 days. The film's strong performance in its third weekend has further strengthened its position at the box office. Ramayana's worldwide gross after 18 days is Rs 1,693.50 Cr.

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OM, Godzilla Minus Zero And Scene Box Office Collection

Dhanush's OM maintained a strong hold at the box office during its opening weekend. The film collected Rs 18.10 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday. According to Sacnilk's early estimates, it earned another Rs 15.90 crore on Sunday, taking its three-day India net collection to Rs 50.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection reportedly reached Rs 85.30 crore after the opening weekend.

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Meanwhile, Godzilla Minus Zero witnessed gradual growth after a relatively slow start in India. The Japanese monster film earned Rs 70 lakh on its opening day and Rs 1.10 crore on Saturday. Its Sunday collection stood at Rs 1.22 crore, taking its three-day India net total to Rs 3.02 crore, according to Sacnilk. Globally, the film has grossed over $106.5 million.

Suriya's Scene also recorded an improvement over its third weekend. After collecting Rs 77 lakh on its third Friday and Rs 1.35 crore on Saturday, the film earned Rs 1.57 crore on Sunday, its 17th day in cinemas. Its India net collection has reached Rs 150.64 crore in 17 days, as per Sacnilk's early estimates. The film's worldwide gross collection reportedly stands at approximately Rs 262.42 crore through Day 17.

Pratap Box Office Collection: Amit Sadh's Film Struggles

Amit Sadh's Pratap, which arrived in cinemas on November 20, has had a slow start at the box office. Unlike the other films competing for audiences, the Hindi release has struggled to generate significant collections during its opening weekend.

According to Sacnilk's tracking figures, the film has collected approximately Rs9 lakh in India net over its first three reported days. Its performance remains considerably lower than the collections recorded by the other films in the weekend box-office race.

While Ramayana continues to dominate the box office and OM has made a promising start, the weekend has brought mixed results for Godzilla Minus Zero, Scene and Pratap.