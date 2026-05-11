Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raja Shivaji dominates box office, earning Rs 6.80 crore on Day 10.

Patriot holds steady at Rs 0.90 crore, showing little growth.

Daadi Ki Shaadi sees significant 47.8% growth, reaching Rs 1.70 crore.

Ek Din struggles with low occupancy, collecting Rs 0.10 crore.

The Sunday box office race has delivered a mixed picture, with shifting fortunes across all major releases. While some films are managing to hold steady or even grow, others are clearly losing momentum. At the centre of it all, Raja Shivaji continues to dominate, while Patriot shows signs of fatigue, Ek Din fights for survival, and Daadi Ki Shaadi makes a modest but noticeable entry.

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Raja Shivaji Day 10 Box Office Collection

Raja Shivaji remains the strongest performer of the week. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on Day 10, the film collected Rs 6.80 crore net, marking a 21.4% jump from the previous day’s Rs 5.60 crore.

Across 4,063 shows, the film maintained solid footfall, pushing its total India gross to Rs 81.00 crore, while the India net stands at Rs 68.25 crore.

The steady upward trend suggests that audience interest is still intact, even as the film enters its second week.

Patriot Day 10 Box Office Collection

Patriot continues its theatrical run, but the pace has clearly eased. On Day 10, the film brought in Rs 0.90 crore net, exactly the same as its Day 9 figure, signalling a halt in upward movement. While the steady number suggests that a section of the audience is still turning up, the absence of growth points to fading momentum compared to its opening week.

So far, the film’s India net collection stands at Rs 29.41 crore, with the gross reaching Rs 34.15 crore. Interestingly, its overseas performance has been comparatively stronger, contributing Rs 41.00 crore, which takes its total worldwide gross to Rs 75.15 crore.

Ek Din Day 10 Box Office Collection

Ek Din continues to face a tough box office journey. On Day 10, it managed a Rs 0.10 crore net and Rs 0.11 crore gross.

The film, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, was screened across 145 shows, recording an occupancy of 19.9%, including 144 Hindi and 1 Telugu show.

Compared to Day 9, which stood at Rs 13.19 lakh, Day 10 reflects a slight 6.2% rise in India-tracked gross, but overall performance remains modest. It has a total India-tracked gross of Rs 5.69 crore.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Day 3 Box Office Collection

Daadi Ki Shaadi is still in the early phase of its theatrical run but is already showing encouraging movement at the box office. On Day 3, the film recorded a net collection of Rs 1.70 crore, reflecting a strong 47.8% increase from Day 2’s Rs 1.15 crore. It was screened across 1,655 shows and registered an occupancy of 22%, indicating a gradual rise in audience interest.

With these numbers, the film’s total India gross has reached Rs 4.14 crore, while the net collection stands at Rs 3.45 crore so far. The upward trajectory hints at growing curiosity among viewers, although its real test will lie in maintaining this momentum in the days ahead.

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Box Office Conclusion: Who Leads The Race?

The Sunday numbers clearly separate the performers:

Raja Shivaji leads decisively with Rs 68.25 crore net, maintaining strong momentum and a 21.4% daily growth.

Patriot holds second position but shows stagnation at Rs 29.41 crore net, with flat weekend performance.

Daadi Ki Shaadi is emerging with Rs 3.45 crore net, showing 47.8% growth, though from a low base.

Ek Din trails with Rs 5.69 crore gross, managing only minor fluctuations and weak occupancy.

In percentage terms, Raja Shivaji dominates both in scale and growth, Daadi Ki Shaadi shows the fastest percentage rise, Patriot remains stable but slowing, while Ek Din continues to struggle for traction.