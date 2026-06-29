Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Welcome To The Jungle led box office with impressive Rs 63.75 crore.

Cocktail 2 held strong on tenth day despite fresh competition.

Maa Inti Bangaram and Main Vaapas Aaunga continued their steady runs.

Carry On Jatta 4 boosted Punjabi cinema, collecting Rs 7.80 crore.

The weekend brought another action-packed day at the Indian box office, with audiences turning out in impressive numbers across languages. While Welcome To The Jungle strengthened its position with a massive jump on Sunday, Cocktail 2 maintained a solid hold despite fresh competition. At the same time, Carry On Jatta 4, Maa Inti Bangaram, and Main Vaapas Aaunga continued their successful theatrical runs, proving that viewers are embracing a wide variety of films.

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Welcome To The Jungle Day Day 3 Box Office Collection

Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer comedy continued its winning streak after a promising start. The film had already earned Rs 3.75 crore through paid previews before opening with Rs 15.25 crore on Friday and improving to Rs 20 crore on Saturday.

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the film witnessed another significant jump on Sunday, collecting Rs 24.75 crore. That takes its total India net collection after three days to Rs 63.75 crore, making it the clear box office leader over the weekend.

Packed with a large ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani and Paresh Rawal, the comedy has maintained strong momentum since release.

Carry On Jatta 4 Day Day 3 Box Office Collection

Punjabi entertainer Carry On Jatta 4 also enjoyed a steady upward trend during its opening weekend. After collecting Rs 1.90 crore on its opening day and Rs 2.50 crore on Saturday, the film saw another boost on Sunday.

As per Sacnilk's early report, the film earned Rs 3.40 crore on its third day, taking its three-day India net collection to Rs 7.80 crore.

The performance has also helped the film move past the lifetime earnings of Vyah Kartare Da (Rs 4.55 crore) and Bambukat 2 (Rs 6.18 crore), making it the third highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026 so far.

Cocktail 2 Day 10 Box Office Collection

Even with Welcome To The Jungle grabbing attention across cinemas, Cocktail 2 has continued to attract audiences during its second weekend.

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the romantic drama earned Rs 4.40 crore on its tenth day, pushing its India net collection to Rs 83.15 crore. The film has also reached an India gross of Rs 98.76 crore, after collecting Rs 70.50 crore during its opening week.

The strong theatrical run has already helped the film surpass the lifetime collections of Shahid Kapoor's Deva (Rs 34.37 crore) and Romeo (Rs 72.99 crore). It now stands just Rs 1.65 crore away from overtaking Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (Rs 84.85 crore) to become the actor's third highest-grossing film.

Maa Inti Bangaram Day 10 Box Office Collection

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaram maintained its steady pace during the second weekend.

After collecting Rs 33.70 crore in its opening week, the film added Rs 4.35 crore on Day 8 and Rs 4.90 crore on Day 9. Sacnilk's early estimates suggest it earned Rs 5.30 crore on its tenth day, taking its India net collection to Rs 48.25 crore.

The film has continued to record stable numbers, reflecting sustained audience interest.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga Day 17 Box Office Collection

Main Vaapas Aaunga also witnessed positive growth on its third Sunday. The film collected Rs 4.50 crore on Day 17, marking a 5.9% increase over Saturday's Rs 4.25 crore.

The latest figures take its India net collection to Rs 46.30 crore, while its India gross now stands at Rs 55.23 crore. Overseas, the film added Rs 0.75 crore on Sunday, pushing its international total to Rs 15.65 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 70.88 crore.

Sunday Box Office Verdict

Sunday clearly belonged to Welcome To The Jungle, which comfortably led the box office with an impressive Rs 24.75 crore, extending its opening weekend total to Rs 63.75 crore and emerging as the biggest crowd-puller of the day. Among the holdover releases, Maa Inti Bangaram delivered another strong performance with Rs 5.30 crore, narrowly outperforming Cocktail 2, which remained remarkably steady with Rs 4.40 crore despite facing fresh competition.

Main Vaapas Aaunga continued its gradual climb by collecting Rs 4.50 crore on its 17th day, showing a sustained audience interest well into its theatrical run. Meanwhile, Carry On Jatta 4 posted a healthy Rs 3.40 crore on its opening Sunday, helping it become one of Punjabi cinema's top performers of 2026. Overall, the weekend reflected a balanced box office where a major Bollywood release dominated while established Hindi, Punjabi and regional titles all managed to maintain encouraging momentum.