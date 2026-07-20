Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alpha and Welcome to Jungle showed slight Sunday gains.

Sunday brought an intense battle at the box office, with both new releases and holdover titles enjoying a noticeable boost in collections. Christopher Nolan's latest epic, The Odyssey, continued its remarkable run, while Ajay Devgn's comedy Dhamaal 4 delivered another strong performance. Here's a look at how The Odyssey, Dhamaal 4, Lenin, Alpha and Welcome to the Jungle performed at the box office on Sunday.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 3

Christopher Nolan's much-awaited film, starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, opened to an impressive response at the Indian box office. After collecting Rs 17.40 crore on its opening day, the film witnessed a significant jump on Saturday with earnings of Rs 22 crore.

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According to Sacnilk's early trend report, The Odyssey collected Rs 21.90 crore on its third day, Sunday. With this, the film's total three-day collection has climbed to Rs 61.30 crore.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection On Day 10

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and the ensemble cast continued to draw audiences during the film's second weekend. Dhamaal 4 earned Rs 10.25 crore on its second Saturday before registering another impressive jump on Sunday.

As per Sacnilk's early estimates, the comedy entertainer collected Rs 12.75 crore on its 10th day. The film's total box office collection now stands at Rs 124.50 crore after 10 days.

Lenin Box Office Collection On Day 10

Akhil Akkineni's Lenin also maintained a solid performance at the box office. The film wrapped up its first week with Rs 36.65 crore before earning Rs 1.65 crore on its second Friday.

Collections improved on Saturday with Rs 2.40 crore, and the upward trend continued on Sunday. According to Sacnilk's early trend report, Lenin collected Rs 3.22 crore on its 10th day, taking its total India net collection to Rs 43.92 crore.

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Alpha Box Office Collection On Day 17

Starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, Alpha has struggled to maintain momentum at the box office. Following the arrival of Dhamaal 4, the film's collections have dropped into the lakhs, although it witnessed a slight improvement during its third weekend.

After collecting Rs 45 lakh on Saturday, Sacnilk's early trend report states that Alpha earned Rs 59 lakh on its 17th day, Sunday. Its total box office collection has now reached Rs 57.69 crore.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection On Day 24

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi and the star-studded cast of Welcome to the Jungle continue their theatrical run at a slower pace. The film collected Rs 40 lakh on Saturday.

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According to Sacnilk's early trend report, the film earned Rs 59 lakh on its 24th day, which marked its fourth Sunday in cinemas. With this, Welcome to the Jungle has taken its total 24-day box office collection to Rs 133.04 crore.