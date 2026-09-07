Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mirzapur: The Movie amassed ₹132.35 crore worldwide in three days.

Toxic achieved ₹337.80 crore worldwide gross after twelve days.

Hanuman Ansh collected ₹22.75 crore on its thirty-first day.

Sunday delivered another notable update at the box office collections. Mirzapur: The Movie continued its strong run and pushed its worldwide earnings beyond Rs 130 cr mark. Hanuman Ansh also maintained a sizeable theatrical presence, while Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups recorded a comparatively modest Day 12 collection.

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'Mirzapur: The Movie' Day 3 Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie recorded a net collection of Rs 36.00 crore in India on Day 3, with the film playing across 11,344 shows.

With this latest haul, the movie’s total India net collection reached Rs 93.75 crore, while its India gross earnings stood at Rs 112.35 crore so far.

The film also continued to draw audiences overseas. It earned Rs 7.00 crore on Day 3, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 20.00 crore.

As a result, Mirzapur: The Movie has now recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 132.35 crore.

'Toxic' Day 12 Box Office Collection

Toxic continued its run into Day 12 saw a considerably smaller daily collection compared with Mirzapur: The Movie.

The film earned Rs 2.35 crore net in India from 1,677 shows on Day 12. Its cumulative India net collection now stands at Rs 245.75 crore, while the India gross total has reached Rs 293.30 crore.

In overseas markets, Toxic added Rs 0.50 crore on Day 12, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 44.50 crore.

The film’s worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 337.80 crore.

'Hanuman Ansh' Day 31 Box Office Collection

On its 31st day, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 22.75 crore net in India across 7,077 shows, according to Sacnilk's report.

The film’s cumulative India net collection has reached Rs 122.13 crore, while its total India gross collection stands at Rs 144.40 crore.

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'Mirzapur: The Movie' vs 'Toxic' vs 'Hanuman Ansh' - Box Office Comparison

The latest figures show three films at very different stages of their theatrical runs.

Mirzapur: The Movie has made a strong early impact, collecting Rs 93.75 crore net in India within just three days and crossing Rs 132 crore worldwide. Toxic, meanwhile, has accumulated the highest worldwide gross among the three at Rs 337.80 crore, supported by its longer theatrical run. Hanuman Ansh, on Day 31, has reached Rs 122.13 crore in India net collections.