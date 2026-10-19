Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karan Johar announced darker

Shanaya Kapoor stars in gritty, dark thriller competition series.

Reema Maya directs; series premieres November 13 on JioHotstar.

Karan Johar is taking the Student Of The Year franchise in a darker direction as the original film completes 14 years on October 19. The filmmaker has announced Student Of The Year: After Dark, a new web series starring Shanaya Kapoor, with a first look that shows the actor in a blood-stained avatar. Moving away from the glossy campus drama associated with the earlier films, the series is being reimagined as a thriller competition set in the familiar St. Theresa world. Directed by Reema Maya and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the show will premiere on JioHotstar on November 13.

Shanaya Kapoor’s First Look Reveals A Darker Story

Karan Johar unveiled the first look of Student Of The Year: After Dark on social media, marking a fresh chapter for the franchise that began in 2012. Shanaya Kapoor appears blood-stained in the reveal, suggesting a shift from the romance, rivalry and campus glamour of the original films to a more intense thriller.

Sharing the announcement, Karan wrote, “Nostalgia is working overtime this week!!! As we complete 14 years of our beloved SOTY franchise…we embark on a new journey, taking it forward, but it’s now in AFTER DARK! Gritty, gory, unabashed, and absolute madness!!!! Gear up!"

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Directed by Reema Maya, the series reportedly features Shanaya in a double role. The project also marks her digital debut.

Reema Maya And Shanaya Kapoor On The Series

Reema Maya said the series would retain the Student Of The Year identity while reworking its familiar elements into a thriller competition. She also highlighted how the web series format offers more scope to explore issues relevant to young people.

“This isn't going to be what you expect. It is Student Of The Year, stripped to its bones and reimagined as a thriller competition web series. Karan Johar has put his faith in my voice and vision, and I'm excited to have fun with this genre. The web series format is giving us a wide canvas for the conversations we want to have with our youth. We had so much fun with the music of the show. The cast is young and incredibly talented! Shanaya is a director's actor - prepared and hardworking,” she adds.

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Shanaya described the role as a deliberate attempt to move beyond expectations of her screen persona.

“Student Of The Year: After Dark Web Series for me is more than just a project; it's a bold statement. Portraying this character in a contrasting manner is a deliberate choice to challenge expectations and redefine what audiences anticipate from mainstream storytelling. The role is layered, flawed, and unapologetically real. Stepping into her world has been the most challenging and a rewarding experience," she adds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Student Of The Year: After Dark Release Date And Cast

Alok Jain, Head of Hindi and English Entertainment Business at JioStar, said the team wanted to take the franchise in a new direction while introducing it to a new generation. Karan Johar also praised Reema Maya’s approach and Shanaya’s performance, describing the series as a significant departure from the earlier films.

The original Student Of The Year introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in 2012. Its sequel, released in 2019, starred Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Student Of The Year: After Dark will premiere on JioHotstar on November 13. The cast also includes Divik Sharma and Manya Grover.