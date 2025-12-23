Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are gearing up for the theatrical release of their romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which hits cinemas this Friday, December 25. Ahead of the release, the makers dropped a recreated version of the iconic 1990s hit Saat Samundar Paar. However, instead of sparking nostalgia, the track has drawn sharp criticism online, with many viewers questioning the need to remake a song that continues to enjoy cult status.

New Saat Samundar Paar remake faces backlash online

Soon after the song was unveiled, social media platforms were flooded with reactions — most of them negative. A large section of listeners felt the recreated version stripped the original of its infectious energy, calling it an unnecessary attempt to repackage a timeless classic.

Reacting to the song, one user commented, “Poore gaane ka satyanaash kar diya (They ruined the whole song).” Another wrote, “One more childhood banger ruined.” A third user said, “So bad, total opposite to the original which could make even a drunken guy dance.”

Nostalgia also played a big role in the backlash, with one fan writing, “Does anyone remember the late Divya Bharti every time they hear this song ....got a quick flashback, can't beat the original.”

Fans compare the track to viral wedding performances

Some users went a step further, comparing the new version unfavourably with viral performances of the song. One person shared a clip from Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday’s dance at Alanna Panday’s wedding and claimed it outshone the official remake. “Ahaan Panday's dance was so much better,” read one comment.

Another user criticised the creative choice behind the recreation, saying, “This is like the Hollywood studio execs suddenly using their big brains and thinking that making Joker a musical works. Utterly terrible idea of a composition when the original is still so embedded in our minds.” Echoing the sentiment, a fan added, “Best way to remind us that originals cannot be copied.”

Kartik Aaryan dances as Ananya Panday waits in the new video

The recreated Saat Samundar Paar has been sung by Karan Nawani. In the music video, Kartik Aaryan is seen dancing inside a nightclub, while Ananya Panday appears on screen waiting for him, looking pensive. While the lyrics and tune closely follow the original, the overall mood and arrangement differ significantly, lacking the upbeat disco vibe that defined the 1990s hit.

About the original Saat Samundar Paar

The original Saat Samundar Paar featured in the 1992 film Vishwatma, starring Sunny Deol and Divya Bharti. Composed by Viju Shah and sung by Sadhana Sargam, with portions by Udit Narayan, the song became a massive chartbuster and remains one of the most beloved tracks of the ’90s.

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora, and is set for a Christmas Day release.