'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Opening Day Collection: Tom Holland's Film Smashes Record In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 60.60 crore on opening day.

It became India's highest-opening Hollywood film ever, breaking records.

Film nearly doubled Spider-Man: No Way Home's previous opening collection.

Marvel's latest blockbuster, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has opened to an extraordinary response at the Indian box office. Released on July 31, the Tom Holland-starrer enjoyed massive advance bookings and packed cinemas across the country, with many shows running to full houses on its opening day. The film has not only delivered one of the biggest openings of the year but has also rewritten the record books, becoming the highest-opening Hollywood film ever in India.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Opening Day Collection

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected an impressive Rs 60.60 crore (India net) on its first day.

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The English version contributed the highest share with Rs 32.25 crore, followed by the Hindi version with Rs 22 crore. The film also earned Rs 3.25 crore in Telugu, Rs 3 crore in Tamil, Rs 0.07 crore in Malayalam and Rs 0.03 crore in Kannada.

The outstanding opening reflects the popularity of both the Spider-Man franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe among Indian audiences.

With its Rs 60.60 crore opening-day collection, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has overtaken Avengers: Endgame, which previously held the record with an India net opening of Rs 53.50 crore.

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Film Fares Better Than 'No Way Home'

The film has also comfortably surpassed the first-day collection of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned Rs 32.67 crore on its opening day in India in 2021. The latest instalment has nearly doubled that figure, underlining the franchise's growing popularity.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks Tom Holland's fourth standalone outing as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink, and has been released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.