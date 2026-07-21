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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesSpider-Man: Brand New Day Final Trailer Out; Shows Peter Parker And Hulk Face Off

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Final Trailer Out; Shows Peter Parker And Hulk Face Off

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's final trailer is here, showcasing Peter Parker's emotional journey, a thrilling Hulk showdown and a dangerous unseen villain ahead of its July 31 theatrical release.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 10:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives July 31, featuring forgotten Peter.
  • Trailer garnered huge interest, teasing Spider-Man versus Hulk confrontation.
  • Parker's identity struggles trigger transformation, fighting unseen villains.

Sony Pictures has released the final trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, offering fans an emotional and action-filled glimpse into Peter Parker's next chapter. Set to arrive in cinemas on July 31, the latest instalment follows a Spider-Man who must protect New York while living in a world that no longer remembers who Peter Parker is. The newly released footage also teases a spectacular face-off between Spider-Man and Hulk, adding another layer of excitement ahead of the film's release.

The final trailer has already generated strong online interest. Within 20 minutes of its release, it had amassed 2,52,977 views, reflecting the high level of anticipation surrounding the next chapter in the Spider-Man franchise.

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Peter Parker Begins A New Chapter

With just two weeks remaining before its theatrical debut, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has released its final trailer, looking back at Peter Parker's journey from Spider-Man: Homecoming through the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home before setting up his newest challenge.

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo. It is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, while Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor serve as producers. Louis D'Esposito and David Cain are executive producers.

Trailer Teases Spider-Man Vs Hulk

The newly released trailer delivers several fresh action sequences, including a highly anticipated confrontation between Spider-Man and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk. The latest footage shifts the spotlight firmly onto New York City as Peter Parker returns to his familiar superhero role after Tom Holland's recent appearance in The Odyssey.

According to the film's official logline, Peter has erased himself from the lives and memories of everyone around him and is now fully dedicated to protecting the city as Spider-Man. However, increasing pressure leads to a surprising physical evolution that threatens his very existence while a mysterious wave of crimes introduces one of the most formidable threats he has ever encountered.

ALSO READ: ‘Hope Govt Starts Dialogue With Sonam Wangchuk’: Preity Zinta Urges Activist To End Hunger Strike, Backs Students

Spider-Man Faces His Toughest Test Yet

Following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker is now fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a city where no one remembers his true identity. As he watches his former friends move on without him, the growing emotional burden begins to trigger a transformation that he may not be able to control.

At the same time, New York faces a terrifying new danger in the form of a powerful villain who cannot even be seen, forcing Spider-Man into one of the greatest battles of his life.

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 10:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tom Holland Zendaya Mark Ruffalo Destin Daniel Cretton Spider Man Brand New Day Spider-Man Brand New Day Trailer
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