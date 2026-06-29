Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentMoviesSouth Cinema Line-Up This Week: 8 Big Releases Including 'Rao Bahadur' And 'Dark' Promise Theatrical Blast

South Cinema Line-Up This Week: 8 Big Releases Including 'Rao Bahadur' And 'Dark' Promise Theatrical Blast

South Indian cinema sees 8 new releases this week, including 'Rao Bahadur', 'Dark', 'Love Seasons' and 'Gatta Kusthi 2'. Most films hit theatres on 3 July across multiple languages.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 08:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Eight diverse South Indian films are set for release.
  • Most releases, including Arupi, premiere July 3.
  • Genres range from thrilling horror to romantic dramas.
  • Key titles include Rao Bahadur, Dark, Gatta Kusthi 2.

South Indian cinema lovers are in for a packed week at the theatres, with as many as eight films set to hit the big screen. From thrillers to romantic dramas and sequels, the upcoming releases promise a wide variety of entertainment. Films such as Rao Bahadur, Dark, Love Seasons and Gatta Kusthi 2 are among the most anticipated titles, generating strong buzz ahead of their release.

The majority of these films are scheduled to release on July 3, making it a particularly busy day for cinemas across the southern film industries.

Horror Thrillers, Romantic Dramas Lead Line-Up

The Malayalam horror-thriller Arupi, directed by Abhilash Warrier and produced by Pradeep Raj under Purntham Productions, is set to release on July 3. The film features Vaishakh Ravi, Neha Chawla, Joy Mathew and Sakshi Badala in key roles.

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift Booed By Crowd During Surprise Tribute At Alan Jackson's Final Concert | WATCH

Telugu film Rao Bahadur, backed by Mahesh Babu’s production house and directed by Venkatesh Maha, is also slated for release on the same day. The film stars Satyadev, Vikas Muppalla, Deepa Thomas and others in pivotal roles.

Kannada romantic drama Love Seasons, directed by Kruthvik, will explore themes of love and trust, featuring Mukunda Ramaswamy and Diya Keerthi in lead roles.

Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure, a Telugu adventure thriller directed by Abhishek Nama, has also created significant buzz ahead of its release, boasting an ensemble cast including Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh and Jagapathi Babu.

Sequels, Suspense And Comedy Add To The Excitement

Tamil psychological thriller Dark, directed by Kalyan K Jagan, stars Ajay Karthi in the lead role, with veteran actor K Bhagyaraj playing a crucial character. The film promises a gripping, dark narrative for thriller enthusiasts.

ALSO READ | Jasmine Sandlas Faces Heat Over 3 Hours Delay, Lip Sync Allegations During Hyderabad Concert: 'Super Flop Show'

The sequel, Gatta Kusthi 2, starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, continues the story of the 2022 sports-comedy hit, blending humour with sporting drama.

Kannada film Kaldal Hingirilla Beedi brings a mix of comedy, drama and romance, featuring SS Amoghavarsha, Rithya Gowda and Raghu Ramankoppa.

Another intriguing release titled Claw Claw Klee Klee Nazariya Thirinjunokki will also hit cinemas on July 3, offering a blend of romance, comedy and suspense, starring Gautham Hari Narayanan and Divya Thomas.

With such a diverse slate of films arriving in theatres simultaneously, this week promises to be an exciting one for South Indian cinema audiences.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 29 Jun 2026 08:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
South Cinema Rao Bahadur Love Seasons Gatta Kusthi 2
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
South Cinema Line-Up This Week: 8 Big Releases Including 'Rao Bahadur' And 'Dark' Promise Theatrical Blast
South Cinema Line-Up This Week: 8 Big Releases Including 'Rao Bahadur' And 'Dark' Promise Theatrical Blast
Movies
Peddi Hindi OTT Release: Ram Charan's Film To Stream On Netflix This July, But Hindi Version Faces Delay
Peddi Hindi OTT Release: Ram Charan's Film To Stream On Netflix This July, But Hindi Version Faces Delay
Movies
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Chauhaan’ Under Fire; Kshatriya Parishad Calls It An Attempt To Politicise Rajput Identity
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Chauhaan’ Under Fire; Kshatriya Parishad Calls It An Attempt To Politicise Rajput Identity
Movies
Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha' Lands In Controversy Ahead Of Release; Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s Family Demands Title Change
Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha' Lands In Controversy; Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s Family Demands Title Change
Advertisement

Videos

Ram Mandir Donation Scam: Probe Deepens as Evidence Trail Reaches Banks, Trust Under Fresh Scrutiny
Ayodhya Donation Probe: New CCTV Footage, Trust Questions, and Expanding Investigation Raise Fresh Concerns
Punjab Sacrilege Law Row: Akal Takht Gives Mann Government One-Month Deadline to Amend Controversial Bill
Breaking: Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust Calls Early Meeting as Restructuring and Leadership Changes Come Under Focus
Ayodhya Donation Probe: Gopal Rao’s Presence at Ram Lalla Aarti Sparks Fresh Questions Amid SIT Investigation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget