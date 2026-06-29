Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eight diverse South Indian films are set for release.

Most releases, including Arupi, premiere July 3.

Genres range from thrilling horror to romantic dramas.

Key titles include Rao Bahadur, Dark, Gatta Kusthi 2.

South Indian cinema lovers are in for a packed week at the theatres, with as many as eight films set to hit the big screen. From thrillers to romantic dramas and sequels, the upcoming releases promise a wide variety of entertainment. Films such as Rao Bahadur, Dark, Love Seasons and Gatta Kusthi 2 are among the most anticipated titles, generating strong buzz ahead of their release.

The majority of these films are scheduled to release on July 3, making it a particularly busy day for cinemas across the southern film industries.

Horror Thrillers, Romantic Dramas Lead Line-Up

The Malayalam horror-thriller Arupi, directed by Abhilash Warrier and produced by Pradeep Raj under Purntham Productions, is set to release on July 3. The film features Vaishakh Ravi, Neha Chawla, Joy Mathew and Sakshi Badala in key roles.

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift Booed By Crowd During Surprise Tribute At Alan Jackson's Final Concert | WATCH

Telugu film Rao Bahadur, backed by Mahesh Babu’s production house and directed by Venkatesh Maha, is also slated for release on the same day. The film stars Satyadev, Vikas Muppalla, Deepa Thomas and others in pivotal roles.

Kannada romantic drama Love Seasons, directed by Kruthvik, will explore themes of love and trust, featuring Mukunda Ramaswamy and Diya Keerthi in lead roles.

Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure, a Telugu adventure thriller directed by Abhishek Nama, has also created significant buzz ahead of its release, boasting an ensemble cast including Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh and Jagapathi Babu.

Sequels, Suspense And Comedy Add To The Excitement

Tamil psychological thriller Dark, directed by Kalyan K Jagan, stars Ajay Karthi in the lead role, with veteran actor K Bhagyaraj playing a crucial character. The film promises a gripping, dark narrative for thriller enthusiasts.

ALSO READ | Jasmine Sandlas Faces Heat Over 3 Hours Delay, Lip Sync Allegations During Hyderabad Concert: 'Super Flop Show'

The sequel, Gatta Kusthi 2, starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, continues the story of the 2022 sports-comedy hit, blending humour with sporting drama.

Kannada film Kaldal Hingirilla Beedi brings a mix of comedy, drama and romance, featuring SS Amoghavarsha, Rithya Gowda and Raghu Ramankoppa.

Another intriguing release titled Claw Claw Klee Klee Nazariya Thirinjunokki will also hit cinemas on July 3, offering a blend of romance, comedy and suspense, starring Gautham Hari Narayanan and Divya Thomas.

With such a diverse slate of films arriving in theatres simultaneously, this week promises to be an exciting one for South Indian cinema audiences.