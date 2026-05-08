Sohail Khan Announces My Punjabi Nikaah With Sanjay Dutt And Aayush Sharma

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The unique pairing of Dutt and Sharma is a highlight.

Sohail Khan is coming up with another directorial venture, My Punjabi Nikaah, and it already has people talking. The film brings together Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma on screen for the first time, making it a fresh and interesting pairing for audiences.

The film is being planned as a full-on commercial entertainer, packed with humour, family drama and a lot of chaos.

Sohail Khan Returns With A New Directorial

Sohail is currently working on the script and development of the film. Reports suggest that My Punjabi Nikaah will go on floors soon, with the makers aiming for a release later this year.

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The film is expected to be set in a North Indian backdrop that will bring strong emotions, chaotic family drama and high-energy moments. The title itself has already caught attention online, with fans being curious about what kind of story the film will offer.

Sanjay Dutt And Aayush Sharma’s Fresh Pairing

One of the biggest highlights of the film is the pairing of Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma. While Sanjay brings his strong screen presence and experience, Aayush is expected to add a young and energetic vibe to the cast. It is expected that this pair will make the movie stronger and unique.

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This is the first time both actors are united for a project, and it is believed that it could turn out to be a refreshing on-screen pairing.

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Sanjay Dutt’s Strong Line-Up

Sanjay Dutt has been having a solid run with his recent work and continues to stay busy with multiple projects. He will next be seen in Aakhri Sawal, along with other films in the pipeline. His presence in My Punjabi Nikaah adds a strong appeal to the project.

What’s Next

For Aayush Sharma, this film marks another step as he continues to explore different commercial roles. With the film still in development and more details yet to be revealed, My Punjabi Nikaah is already shaping up to be one of the more talked-about Bollywood entertainers in the making.