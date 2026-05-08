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HomeEntertainmentMoviesSohail Khan Announces My Punjabi Nikaah With Sanjay Dutt And Aayush Sharma

Sohail Khan Announces My Punjabi Nikaah With Sanjay Dutt And Aayush Sharma

Sohail Khan returns to direction with film My Punjabi Nikaah, Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma to be seen together for the first time in a family entertainer packed with humour and drama.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 08 May 2026 07:25 PM (IST)
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  • The unique pairing of Dutt and Sharma is a highlight.

Sohail Khan is coming up with another directorial venture, My Punjabi Nikaah, and it already has people talking. The film brings together Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma on screen for the first time, making it a fresh and interesting pairing for audiences.

The film is being planned as a full-on commercial entertainer, packed with humour, family drama and a lot of chaos.

Sohail Khan Returns With A New Directorial

Sohail is currently working on the script and development of the film. Reports suggest that My Punjabi Nikaah will go on floors soon, with the makers aiming for a release later this year.

ALSO READ | Aakhri Sawal Trailer Out: Sanjay Dutt Faces Tough Questions On Gandhi, Babri And Emergency

The film is expected to be set in a North Indian backdrop that will bring strong emotions, chaotic family drama and high-energy moments. The title itself has already caught attention online, with fans being curious about what kind of story the film will offer.

Sanjay Dutt And Aayush Sharma’s Fresh Pairing

One of the biggest highlights of the film is the pairing of Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma. While Sanjay brings his strong screen presence and experience, Aayush is expected to add a young and energetic vibe to the cast. It is expected that this pair will make the movie stronger and unique.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Celebrates Ten Years With Husband Anand Ahuja, Calls It 'A Decade Of Certainty'

This is the first time both actors are united for a project, and it is believed that it could turn out to be a refreshing on-screen pairing.

 
 
 
 
 
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Sanjay Dutt’s Strong Line-Up

Sanjay Dutt has been having a solid run with his recent work and continues to stay busy with multiple projects. He will next be seen in Aakhri Sawal, along with other films in the pipeline. His presence in My Punjabi Nikaah adds a strong appeal to the project.

What’s Next

For Aayush Sharma, this film marks another step as he continues to explore different commercial roles. With the film still in development and more details yet to be revealed, My Punjabi Nikaah is already shaping up to be one of the more talked-about Bollywood entertainers in the making.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is 'My Punjabi Nikaah' expected to be released?

The film is expected to go on floors soon, with the makers aiming for a release later this year. More details are yet to be revealed.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 07:25 PM (IST)
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Sohail Khan Sanjay Dutt My Punjabi Nikaah
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