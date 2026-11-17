Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Producer Ektaa Kapoor announced 'The Vvaan 2' on Chhath Puja.

New teaser hints at another mysterious folklore-inspired story unfolding.

Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated Chhath Puja, connecting to film's themes.

The original film drew inspiration from Bihar's local traditions.

The mysterious world of The Vvaan is set to return, with the makers officially announcing its sequel, The Vvaan 2. Producer Ektaa Kapoor revealed the news on the occasion of Chhath Puja, sharing a first teaser that hints at another intriguing chapter in the folklore-inspired story featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The announcement comes after the theatrical release of the first instalment, which drew inspiration from Bihar's folklore and local traditions. With Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF) reuniting for the follow-up, the makers are preparing to take the story in a new direction.

ALSO READ: Sharad Kapoor Accepts Cash From Social Worker Rahul Gupta At Mumbai Airport Amid Financial Struggles | VIDEO

'The Vvaan 2' Teaser Hints At Another Mysterious Story

Alongside the announcement, the production houses released a short teaser offering a glimpse into the sequel's mysterious world. The video features a young girl following a butterfly into a forest, suggesting that another unusual tale is waiting to unfold.

Sharing the announcement, the makers wrote, “THE VVAAN ki kahaani abhi baaki hai…..”

The decision to reveal the sequel on Chhath Puja holds significance, as the first film draws heavily from Bihar's folklore, beliefs and cultural traditions.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the original film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. Although it received mixed reviews from critics, the film maintained a steady theatrical run and emerged as one of Malhotra's highest-grossing films in the post-pandemic period.

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' Moves Closer To Release, Makers Share Post-Production Update

Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Chhath Puja Celebrations At Juhu Beach

The sequel announcement also coincided with Tamannaah Bhatia's participation in Mumbai's Chhath Puja festivities. On Sunday, the actor attended the grand celebrations at Juhu Beach, where she joined devotees in observing the festival.

Tamannaah had previously been associated with the festival through the song Chhathi Maiya, featured in The Vvaan. Speaking about her experience, she expressed gratitude for being able to represent the celebrations on screen and witness the festivities in her own city.

She said, "I came to Juhu Beach to thank the devotees for their faith and the immense love they have shown to the song 'Chhathi Maiya', in which I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to portray the festival...I am delighted to have got the opportunity to celebrate the festival with so many people in my own city, Mumbai. The significance of Chhath Puja and everything I have learnt about the festival will remain with me forever," she expressed.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia on Chhath Mahaparv and her devotional track 'Chhathi Maiya,' says, "Warm wishes of Chhath Puja to all the devotees. I have come here to say 'thank you' to the devotees celebrating Chhath Puja here at Juhu Beach for their faith. The Chhathi Maiya song received so much love, and I consider myself very fortunate that in that song, I got the opportunity to portray Chhath Puja. When I went to Patna during promotions and performed the Ganga Aarti there, I wished to visit Patna once to witness Chhath Puja. I am thrilled that I got the chance to celebrate it with so many people in my very own city, Mumbai. The significance of this festival and everything I have learned about it in my life will stay with me forever. This bond that has now formed with Chhath Puja will remain always intact..." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 15, 2026

What Was The Story Of The First 'The Vvaan' Film?

Titled The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, the first film takes inspiration from the folklore surrounding the Van Devi Temple near Bihta in Bihar.

Sidharth Malhotra plays Rishi, a Mumbai-based man who travels to the village of Devanchal with his wife Mamta, portrayed by Tamannaah Bhatia, to resolve a land-related matter. However, what begins as a routine visit soon turns into an unsettling experience when Rishi encounters the village's age-old beliefs and learns about a warning that forbids people from entering the forest after sunset.

The film is currently available to stream on Prime Video.

(With inputs from ANI)