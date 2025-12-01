Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesSiddhant Chaturvedi Channels Iconic Filmmaker In Powerful First Look Of V Shantaram

Siddhant Chaturvedi Channels Iconic Filmmaker In Powerful First Look Of V Shantaram

The first look of ‘V Shantaram’ features Siddhant Chaturvedi as the legendary filmmaker, tracing his journey from silent films to colour cinema. The actor calls the role one of his greatest honours.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 06:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: The makers of "V Shantaram" on Monday unveiled the first look poster from the film, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi in the role of the filmmaker, who has been hailed as the original rebel of Indian cinema.

Written and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, the film "traces his remarkable journey from the silent era, to the advent of sound and eventually, colour emerging as one of the most influential auteurs in Indian cinematic history," according to a press release.

It is presented by Rajkamal Entertainment, Camera Take Films, and Roaring Rivers Productions and produced by Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale and Sarita Ashwin Varde.

The poster featured Chaturvedi standing alongside the camera.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Camera Take Films (@cameratakefilms)

Chaturvedi said essaying the role of the filmmaker is one of the "greatest honours" of his life.

"The more I read about his journey, the more humbled I felt. He wasn’t just a pioneer of Indian and global cinema, he was a visionary who kept pushing forward no matter the obstacles," he said in a statement.

"Stepping into his world has been my most transformative experience as an actor. His life moved me deeply and reminded me of the power of perseverance. It’s a lesson I hope to hold close, both in my work and in every moment of my life," he added.

Deshpande said the film has been "a huge source of inspiration" for him as a filmmaker.

"His courage to experiment and his vision shaped so much of the cinema we know today. Telling his story is an honour, and I hope we do justice to the man behind the legend. With this first poster, we are sharing a glimpse of that journey, with Siddhant Chaturvedi stepping into a role we always believed he was meant to play," he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 06:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Siddhant Chaturvedi V Shantaram
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Drama Is Not Allowing Debate’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi Over Winter Session Remarks
‘Drama Is Not Allowing Debate’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi Over Winter Session Remarks
Technology
Your Next Smartphone Will Have THIS Govt App Pre-Installed… And You Can’t Remove It
Your Next Smartphone Will Have THIS Govt App Pre-Installed… And You Can’t Remove It
World
‘Psychological Torture’: Imran Khan’s Sons Demand Evidence He Is Alive
‘Psychological Torture’: Imran Khan’s Sons Demand Evidence He Is Alive
World
Over 1,000 Dead As Twin Storms Hit Southeast Asia; Photos Reveal Scale Of Ruin
Over 1,000 Dead As Twin Storms Hit Southeast Asia; Photos Reveal Scale Of Ruin
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chaos in Parliament as Ministers Table Key Bills Amid Heavy Opposition Protests
Breaking: PM Praises Vice President’s Lifelong Service, Calls Him Inspiration for Nation
Breaking: India Shines as Women’s Blind Cricket & Kabaddi Teams Win Historic World Titles
Winter Session: INDIA Bloc Meets, Opposition Corners Govt Over SIR Row
Winter Session: Opposition blocks House over SIR debate, raises BLO death concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Obesity, Sugar, & Screens: Is India Speeding Toward A Preventable Blindness Epidemic?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget